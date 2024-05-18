149th Preakness Stakes Prediction, Odds and Post Positions
It’s time for the “riders up” call once again as the road to the Triple Crown continues in horse racing at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. A test that becomes a little more challenging, but also slightly shorter. The Kentucky Derby begins at 1.25 miles, the Preakness Stakes decreases by a half furlong (10 to 9.5), approximately 1.18 miles.
It’s the second leg of the Triple Crown as one contender seeks a chase for this ultimate prize in horse racing, Mystik Dan. After one of the unbelievable finishes in horse racing history at Churchill Downs two weeks ago, he hits the track Saturday seeking to win this second race and be in the discussion of the greats in horse racing history.
149th Preakness Stakes: How To Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 18th
- Post Time: 7:01 PM
- Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): NBC, Peacock
Preakness Stakes Post Positions
- Mugatu
- Uncle Heavy
- Catching Freedom
- Muth (Scratched)
- Mystik Dan
- Seize The Grey
- Just Steel
- Tuscan Gold
- Imagination
Preakness Stakes Prediction and Best Bets
We go from one of the largest fields at the Kentucky Derby (21 horses) to an incredibly smaller batch of contenders at the Preakness with just 8 runners. They run for roses at the Kentucky Derby, while the black-eyed susans are the crown jewel to be dressed on the winner in the Preakness Stakes. It’s a party life in the massive infield at Pimlico as concerts headline the action surrounding the races.
There are a pair of contenders that catch my eye in this event.
Of course we remember that Sierra Leone fell just short in the photo finish at Kentucky. He was ridden by Tyler Gaffalione and his trainer Chad Brown. Both of them are back with another contender at the Preakness in Tuscan Gold out of the No. 8 post. This horse has only competed in three races dating back to November 2023, but has been improving.
Tuscan Gold has a win at Gulfstream in January and 3rd place finish at Fair Grounds in March. It’s a bit longer distance for this contender, who’s been running 8-8.5 furlong races compared to today’s mark of 9.5. At a price of 8-1, it’s worth considering going back to this duo of Gaffalione and Brown who fell just shy at Churchill Downs in a win-place-show bet.
Something to take note of in this race is that odds are much shorter than what you would see in some other competition.
Looking at a winner pick in this race, I believe you have to circle back to the Derby winner in Mystik Dan. Listed at 18-1 in the run for the roses two weeks ago, he now opens as a 5/2 favorite in this middle leg of the Triple Crown. While the previous winner generally gets the betting public, I think this is the right action for good reason on the No. 5 horse. He was capable of running with good speed and looked relatively sharp two weeks ago at Churchill Downs and did just enough to hang on. He hugged the inside rail primarily throughout the whole race, held the tempo and broke out to the front on the final turn into the homestretch.
I believe in this shorter distance he will find a way to the front once again. The short field also makes me believe that his chances are much better off due to his steady speed that was on display in the Derby. Kenneth McPeek, trainer of Mystik Dan, has had winners individually across all Triple Crown events and has won over 2,000 races in his career dating back to 1985 when he acquired his training license. Now he’s saddled up with Mystik Dan and I believe he gets it done in the Preakness and enters the discussion of the next legend in horse racing history.
Pick: Mystik Dan to Win (5/2)
Note: Odds are subject to change.