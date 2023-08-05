2023 AFC West odds (Chiefs win again!)
The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to the AFC West title last year at 14-3 and the Chargers were second at 10-7.
By Josh Yourish
In case you don’t remember, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West on their way to winning the Super Bowl last year. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid played "ring around the rosie" on their way to a 14-3 record and Kansas City’s seventh straight division title.
This time last year, the Denver Broncos were getting hyped up because of the addition of Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert and the Chargers were a dark horse Super Bowl team, but even without Tyreek Hill, Mahomes & Co. cruised to the division crown.
Maybe the Chargers will bounce back from a bad playoff loss with a new offensive coordinator or the Broncos will figure things out with Sean Payton, but the Chiefs are still the favorites as they should be.
2023 AFC West odds
AFC West best bet
There are few things that are certain in this world, but it looks like Mahomes and Reid winning the AFC West is becoming one of them. This was one of the big secrets to New England’s success over the past two decades, they always took care of the division and let the division fall apart around them, so they didn’t ever go on the road in the playoffs. We can expect a lot more AFC Championship Games to be played in Arrowhead because the Chiefs are becoming inevitable.
There is a concern around Chris Jones and his contract right now, but there was a concern about how the offense would perform last year without Tyreek Hill and it didn’t seem to matter. Sure, this is different because Jones is on the other side of the ball and Mahomes can’t fix that, but he can certainly cover for them by scoring 40 points a game.
Kansas City unlocked another new wrinkle in the postseason last year by loading up in 12 or 13 personnel and running the ball from under center. That allowed Isiah Pacheco to take over the Super Bowl and made things even easier for Mahomes against the repeated two high safety looks that he constantly saw.
This thing will keep evolving in Kansas City but as long as 15 is under center, the Chiefs are the best bet to win the AFC West and there is still value even at -165 odds.
