2023 College Football Betting Preview: SEC Football Odds, Win Totals and Best Bets
Is Georgia set for a three-peat? Is the SEC West ripe for a surprise? All that and more in our SEC preview!
By Reed Wallach
The best conference in college football is set to look a little different in 2023.
Sure, Georgia and Alabama enter as the two favorites to go to the SEC Championship, but there will be some new faces under center with ongoing quarterback battles for both conference heavyweights. Could that open up a path for the likes of LSU or Texas A&M to breakthrough in 2023?
The Bulldogs are the rightful National Championship favorite and will be lightly challenged during the regular season, but there are plenty of questions for the Crimson Tide, who missed the SEC Championship Game last season and need to replace two of the top three picks in the NFL Draft in quarterback Bryce Young and pass rusher Will Anderson.
Here are the win totals for every team in the SEC, odds to win the conference, as well as a dark horse pick before getting to our pick to win the conference title!
SEC Win Totals
- Alabama: 10.5 (Over +148/Under -184)
- Arkansas: 6.5 (Over -134/Under +110)
- Auburn: 6.5 (Over -134/Under +110)
- Florida: 5.5 (Over -134/Under +110)
- Georgia: 11.5 (Over +116/Under -142)
- Kentucky: 6.5 (Over -176/Under +142)
- LSU: 9.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Mississippi State: 6.5 (Over +134/Under -164)
- Missouri: 6.5 (Over +116/Under -142)
- Ole Miss: 7.5 (Over -118/Under -104)
- South Carolina: 6.5 (Over +144/Under -178)
- Tennessee: 9.5 (Over +146/Under -188)
- Texas A&M: 7.5 (Over -176/Under +142)
- Vanderbilt: 3.5 (Over -170/Under +138)
SEC Conference Outright
SEC Dark Horse: Texas A&M (+1300)
Following a 5-7 season, Jimbo Fisher handed the keys to Bobby Petrino as the offensive playcaller. We'll see how long Fisher lets Petrino remain in charge of the unit, but it can't be much worse for the Aggies after an injury riddled and chaotic 2022 season. Overall, the team was 99th in the nation in EPA/Play.
The team will be in good hands with Connor Weigman taking over under center for the Aggies offense that will have one of the best receiving groups in the country with Ainias Smith returning from injury to join forces with Moose Muhammad and Evan Stewart.
The offense sputtered amidst injuries and quarterback questions last season, but Weigman got the ball at the end of the season and showcased some flashes, tossing eight touchdowns and no interceptions on 133 pass attempts.
Meanwhile, the defense was elite last season, but couldn't get enough help from the offense to win games. The Aggies were top 35 in the country in points allowed per drive and success rate while showcasing an elite secondary, allowing the fourth lowest yards per pass attempt mark.
Texas A&M has recruited at a top 10 level for the past several seasons, so the talent is on the field, and is also sixth in returning production per ESPN.com. So there's continuity as well.
The question is: "Can Jimbo Fisher get this team to execute and buy in?"
I'd rather take a flier on the team to win the SEC West and go to the SEC Championship rather than taking a pricey win total at 7.5 given the high variance of this team, but Weigman has showed flashes and the talent is there to contend.
Maybe Fisher is in deep trouble in College Station and the team flames out again, but I'm willing to take a shot given some of the questions around SEC West favorite Alabama this season.
SEC Championship Pick: Georgia (-105)
While Stetson Bennett is gone, the Bulldogs are still loaded across the board and should make life easy for the incoming starter, either Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff. The team returns do-it-all tight end Brock Bowers and stud receiver Ladd McConkey while adding coveted Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett as top pass catching targets in addition to running backs Kendal Milton and Daijun Edwards.
Beck has the inside track to starting, and while he may not have the experience that Bennett had under center, he has a better arm and can unlock more of a vertical passing game for new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
On defense, the team remains loaded with studs such as Jamon Dumas-Johnson and defensive inemen Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson. In the secondary, Malaki Starks and Peach Bowl standout Javon Bullard make up the most devastating secondary in the conference.
While the Bulldogs lose pros all over, the team is still the most talented roster in the country and has the highest floor of any team despite replacing its long time quarterback.
it also helps that the Bulldogs will be rarely challenged this season. The team will be double digit favorites in every game this season except for possibly at Tennessee in Week 12.
The team is overwhelming favorites to go to the SEC Championship Game, and will be considerable favorites in that one. This team will outperform this price and win the SEC again.
