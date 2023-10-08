2023 College Football National Championship Odds: Oklahoma Emerges as Title Contender
After surviving the Red River Showdown, Oklahoma is in position to make the College Football Playoff
By Reed Wallach
After a chaotic weekend of college football, the College Football Playoff continued to take shape.
Oklahoma outlasted Texas in a battle of two unbeaten teams with title aspirations while Georgia and Michigan continued its vice grip at the top of the odds board with blowout wins against conference competition.
The two favorites to win the National Championship this season looked like title contenders as the rest of the country continues to jockey for position amongst each other.
This week it was Oklahoma and Texas battling for the claim to the inside track to one of the four CFP bids, and the Sooners outlasted the Longhorns 34-30 in the Red River Showdown to stay in the mix. After an undefeated start to the year, the Sooners landed a signature victory at the hands of its rival on the arm of Dillon Gabriel, who engineered a gam winning touchdown drive.
Meanwhile, USC remained undefeated despite a lackluster effort as 21-point home favorites against Arizona on Saturday night. Caleb Williams kept the Trojans CFP hopes alive with a herculean effort in triple overtime to outlast the Wildcats. However, it will only get harder for the Trojans, who travel to face Notre Dame last week, who were eliminated from CFP contention with a second loss to Louisville.
There's plenty of more potential postseason deciding matchups in addition to USC-Notre Dame such as Washington and Oregon meet in PAC-12 play off each team's bye weke.
For now, let's reset the National Championship odds ahead of Week 7:
If you are going to place any wagers on college football, it's in your best interest to do it at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you sign up for FanDuel with the link below, you can get $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY upon making your first bet of just $5!
2023 College Football National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!