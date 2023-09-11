2023 College Football National Championship Odds Update: Texas is Back?
The Longhorns scored the biggest win of the weekend, shaking up the National Championship odds
By Reed Wallach
The biggest game to date on the college football calendar shifted the tides of the whole season.
Texas stunned Alabama on the road as a touchdown underdog, shaking up the entire College Football Playoff picture. While the Longhorns entered with a ton of upside, the team handed the Crimson Tide it's first home non conference loss in over a decade. Texas has now annoucned itself as a CFP contender while the Crimson Tide are far off the pace.
With Alabama and Clemson each being knocked off in the first two weeks of the season, the changing of the guard is becoming more apparent in college football as the likes of Texas and Florida State are re-entering the National Championship picture, each inside the top five on the odds board.
However, everybody is still chasing the two-time defending champions Georgia, and back-to-back Big Ten champs Michigan, who each still appear to be a cut above the rest so far this season.
2023 National Championship Odds
Texas, Florida State Trending as College Football Playoff Contenders
In this sport, losing one game is as devastating as any other in the sport. Some teams have easy schedules, while others play fellow CFP championships throughout the season, leaving a springboard for the winner and a drop-off for the loser.
Take Texas and Florida State, who are now each +1000 to win the National Championship while SEC foes Alabama (+3300) and LSU (+4500) are now longshots to win it all because it's that much harder for the team to impress the CFP Selection Committee.
While Texas and Florida State are the same odds, I believe that the Longhorns have the inside track to the CFP and an easier path thatn the Seminoles, who travel to play Clemson in Week 4.
The Longhorns do play Oklahoma on a neutral field, and play the likes of Kansas State at home and at TCU, but it appears that Heisman Trophy contender Quinn Ewers and the Big 12 favorites have a clearer path towards running the table and making the CFP than Florida State.
