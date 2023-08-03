2023 Comeback Player of the Year odds (The Prohibitive Favorite)
Damar Hamlin is back at Buffalo Bills Training Camp and will be back on the field in Week 1.
By Josh Yourish
Geno Smith overcame years as a backup quarterback in the NFL after flaming out in New York and finally burst onto the scene in Seattle with Russell Wilson gone to claim the Comeback Player of the Year award. Not many people would have seen that coming this time last year, but this season there’s a twist with the Comeback Player of the Year odds.
That twist is Damar Hamlin is back with the Buffalo Bills and is a massive favorite to win the award. Let’s get into the odds.
2023 Comeback Player of the Year odds
Comeback Player of the Year best bet
-500 odds aren’t great odds obviously and it’s typically stupid to bet any future that has minus odds. However, if Damar Hamlin plays one single snap of competitive football this season he has to win this award. The man died on a football field in a game last year on Monday Night Football and less than a year later he’s ready to strap the helmet back on and go back out there.
It doesn’t matter what he does as a player, I’m pretty sure he could have a PFF grade of 0 and if he plays at least a snap he’ll win this award. He has to because he deserves it for being willing to play the sport again. -500 odds is pretty prohibitive, but I still think it’s the best bet.
Comeback Player of the Year dark horse bet
It’s not often that the dark horse bet for an award is the player who is second in odds, but that’s the case for this one. If it wasn’t for Hamlin, then Tua Tagovailoa would likely be a big favorite for this award.
Comeback Player of the Year has been won by a quarterback in each of the last five seasons. It’s whichever quarterback missed time the year before from a bad injury and then takes his team to the playoffs the next season, Andrew Luck in 2018, Ryan Tannehill in 2019, Alex Smith in 2020, Joe Burrow in 2021, and Geno Smith in 2022. Tua Tagovailoa would fit that trend and he’ll have almost as much sympathy from voters for the horrific head injuries that he suffered last season.
If Tua finally stays healthy he’s going to put up huge numbers in Mike McDaniels offense and in my eyes is the only other logical candidate to win the award.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change