2023 Heisman Trophy Odds: All Eyes on Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels in Week 10
There was slight movement in the Heisman Trophy market over the weekend, but expect massive changes after this coming weekend
By Reed Wallach
With several key teams on a bye in Week 9, including Michigan and LSU, there was some minor changes in the Heisman Trophy market, but it's a preview for what's to comet this weekend.
Despite Washington struggling again against one of the worst teams in the PAC-12 in Stanford, Michael Penix Jr. found his rhythm again and posted big numbers in the win, re-taking his position as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Penix Jr., after a dud against Arizona State two weeks ago, passed for 396 yards and four touchdowns in the Huskies 42-33 victory over the Cardinal, another close call for the Huskies as the team enters the back half of its loaded schedule in the PAC-12.
Washington travels to USC to face a Trojans team that appears to be flaming out this season after nearly losing as double digit road favorites against Cal last week. This will be an opportunity for Penix Jr. to accumulate more stats as the total is a sky high 76.5 points as of this writing, but he may be on borrowed time if the team doesn't start to play better.
Here's the updated Heisman Trophy market ahead of a pivotal Week 10.
2023 Heisman Trophy Odds
Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy Odds
Meanwhile, the now second and third choice to win the award, J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels, were on a bye last week. The Wolverines will get a chance to beat up on another lowly Big Ten foe in the midst of the programs sign stealing scandal while Daniels stands to gain the most on Saturday as the Tigers travel to Alabama to face the Crimson Tide.
Daniels has been putting up absurd numbers this season for LSU, but the team's porous defense has already led to two losses on the season. For the Tigers' quarterback to have a chance at the Heisman Trophy, the team must win as three-point underdogs in Alabama.
With another banner performance against a stellar defense on the road that would thrust the team into SEC Championship contention, Daniels will firmly enter the mix as a contender for the award.
Daniels has passed for 2,573 yards with 30 total touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has added 521 yards on the ground, easily the best statistical resume of any quarterback this season. It will all be for nothing if the Tigers are handed a third loss as the Heisman Trophy isn't just the best statistical case, but the winner typically has a ton of team success as well.
If you believe that LSU can win on the road against Alabama, looking to get in on Daniels' Heisman Trophy odds is another option if you are looking for a Heisman Trophy bet.
