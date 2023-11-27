2023 Heisman Trophy Odds: Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels Battling for Award
Who will win the Heisman Trophy in the 2023 season?
By Reed Wallach
As the regular season winds down, the Heisman Trophy race is starting to take shape around two players.
Both Oregon's Bo Nix and LSU's Jayden Daniels put up big numbers in the their respective regular season finales, setting up an interesting debate for the next few weeks in the lead up to the award announcement.
Daniels, who is putting together arguably the greatest statistical season in college football history, is not playing again this season with LSU losing three games. Meanwhile, Nix is playing in essentially a win-and-in scenario against Washington in the PAC-12 Championship game.
Nix is leading the country in passing yards now following his 367 yard outing against Oregon State while adding three total touchdowns. Overall, he has compiled a sensational season, passing for 3,906 yards with 37 passing touchdowns with only two interceptions for 11-1 Oregon.
Meanwhile, Daniels numbers are absurd, but he has played in far less impactful games considering the team has been out of the College Football Playoff picture for most of the season. Daniels is third in the nation in passing (3,812) but has added 1,134 rushing yards. Overall, Daniels totaled 50 touchdowns in 12 games.
There will be plenty discussion about the impact of Daniels in losing efforts and if his numbers are so good that it outweighes the impact of winning from Nix, who has more than enough counting stats to justify winning the award.
It's worth noting Oregon needs to beat Washington for Nix to remain a viable candidate. The Ducks are more than a touchdown favorite in the PAC-12 title game in a rematch against the Huskies, who have a fantastic quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., who is falling out of the race quickly amidst diminishing numbers.
2023 Heisman Trophy Odds
