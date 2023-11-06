2023 Heisman Trophy Odds: Bo Nix Leaps Ahead of J.J. McCarthy, Trails only Michael Penix Jr.
Breaking down the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.
By Reed Wallach
A new Heisman Trophy contender has emerged in the market following a massive performance.
Oregon's Bo Nix is now the second choice to win the Heisman Trophy, trailing only Michael Penix Jr following a six touchdown performance against Cal in Oregon's 63-19 romp of the lowly PAC-12 foe. While Penix Jr. stayed the course and knocked off USC on the road, Nix bolstered his statistical case and is firmly in the mix.
Nix completed 76% of his passes for 386 yards with four touchdowns through the air and two more on the ground. He is now up to 2,723 yards with 30 total touchdowns and two interceptions as he attempts to run down his fellow PAC-12 quarterback in Penix Jr.
The favorite to win the award did well enough to remain just that as Washington remains undefeated. Over the balance of the season, Penx Jr. is up to 3,201 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. While some may argue Nix is more efficient, Penix Jr. remains the favorite considering the Huskies have the key win against the Ducks.
The other three players in the mix are all quarterbacks of undefeated teams: Florida State's Jordan Travis (+800), Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (+800) and Georgia's Carson Beck (+1200). While all three don't have the gaudy stats that the PAC-12 QB's have, team success is driving their respective cases.
This week, all three quarterbacks have high profile games with McCarthy and Michigan hitting the road to face Penn State while Travis and Florida State take on rival Miami and Georgia plays host to a likely Top 10 foe in Ole Miss. There's opportunities for other players to take a leap in the odds on Saturday and beyond.
For now, here's the updated odds with three regular season games left.
