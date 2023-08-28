2023 Heisman Trophy Odds: Caleb Williams Sets Paces Behind Big Week 0
Caleb Williams pursuit of history got off to a good start in the pseudo-opening weekend.
By Reed Wallach
While there were only seven games on the Week 0 slate, Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans offense took full advantage.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner Williams entered this season as the betting favorite, and did what was necessary to shift his odds further away from the pack on Saturday in a 56-28 Trojans win over San Jose State. Williams passed for 278 yards with four touchdowns in the victory, including the highlight of the weekend.
Williams, who entered the weekend at +500, remained the same odds but set the pace for the rest of the competition following the big night at home against San Jose State.
However, all contenders are in action in Week 1, including a marquee matchup between Jaylen Daniels of LSU and Jordan Travis of Florida State going head-to-head for the second straight season. I expect some market shakeup following the results of Week 1.
Until then, get familiar with the odds of the key players in the Heisman Trophy odds below, and get preapred for a heavy dose of wagers on Saturday with our Week 1 betting breakdown, focusing on how to handicap totals with the new clock rules.
2023 Heisman Trophy Odds
