2023 Heisman Trophy Odds: Jayden Daniels Jumps Bo Nix to be Odds on Favorite
Jayden Daniels has become the new betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy
By Reed Wallach
The Heisman Trophy race is heating up with one more week of regular season play.
The three-man race is very much up in the air at the moment, but it appears that LSU's Jayden Daniels has the inside track after totaling eight touchdowns against Georgia State last weekend while Oregon's Bo Nix tossed six passing touchdowns in the team's blowout win at Arizona State and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. navigated a win as road underdogs at Oregon State.
Daniels has one more game left on his schedule to further his torrid pace, but will not play in the conference championship while the other two contenders will -- against one another -- assuming Oregon beats Oregon State at home on Friday night.
LSU has three losses on the season, but the sheer volume of Daniels' numbers is staggering, making him the odds-on favorite as of Monday morning.
Will Daniels' be able to hold off two quarterbacks thwhoat are going to present a blend of individual accolades and team success? That is what will decide the Heisman Trophy.
Nix pales in comparison to Daniels but is anchoring a bonafide CFP contender while putting up gaudy numbers in the process. Here is a comparison of the two with Nix's Ducks likely laying about a touchdown against Washington in a possible PAC-12 title game next week in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Penix Jr. remains the nation's passing leader at 3,695 yards with 30 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions for the undefeated Huskies. He has fallen off the pace of the other two after only passing for 162 yards in the team's rain-filled win at Oregon State but remains firmly in the mix as Washington is two wins away from an undefeated season and College Football Playoff berth.
Things are heating up in the Heisman Trophy race as we are about to enter an interesting debate about how much team success factors into the quarterback's ability to win college football's most prestigious award.
For now, here are the updated odds.
2023 Heisman Trophy Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!