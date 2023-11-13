2023 Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon's Bo Nix is Consensus Betting Favorite
By Reed Wallach
The Heisman Trophy picture is continuing to take shape and Oregon's Bo Nix has started to separate from the pack.
Nix is now the clear favorite to win the award at consensus sportsbooks following another dominant effort against USC, completing 23-of-31 passes for 412 yards for four touchdowns. The Oregon quarterback has passed Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr and is holding off LSU's Jayden Daniels as well.
While Penix Jr. out-dueled Nix in a battle of the two PAC-12 contenders earlier this season, the expectation is that these two will meet in the conference title in a game that could determine the Heisman Trophy winner.
Meanwhile, Daniels continues to loom as a worthy candidate for the award based on his success and not the Tigers' team's success as the Bayou Bengals have lost three games already this season. Daniels leads the country in all-purpose yards this season, passing for 3,164 yards with 918 yards on the ground while amassing 38 touchdowns and four interceptions.
It's quickly becoming a three-man race for the award with one of Nix and Penix Jr. falling out of contention due to a loss in the likely PAC-12 title game while Daniels will look to keep stat padding en route to capturing enough attention to win the award.
Daniels will get that opportunity against Georgia State this week and a sky-high total while Washington travels to Corvallis to face a ranked Oregon State team and Oregon heads to Tempe to face a frisky Arizona State group.
