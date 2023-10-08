2023 Heisman Trophy Odds Update: Caleb Williams No Longer Favorite Despite Heroic Effort
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner did what he does best on Saturday night
By Reed Wallach
As players try to stay on the outskirts of the Heisman Trophy conversation, last year's winner continues to be the pace setter to date, but are questions around the team starting to hurt his chances?
Caleb Williams willed the USC Trojans to a victory in triple overtime against Arizona on Saturday night to keep his team undefeated in the 2023 season. However, it was the lack of conviction in USC's win that has Michael Penix Jr. of Washington now the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
The Trojans trailed 17-0 in the first half against Arizona as three touchdown home favorites, but rallied to win in a thrilling triple overtime game, capped by a insane Williams two-point conversion.
Williams has been putting up massive numbers in his quest for a repeat, he's passed for 1,822 yards with 22 passing touchdowns and one interception. However, the Trojans will face its toughest test of the season next week against Notre Dame where the team is a small road underdog. With a loss Williams' Heisman chances would certainly take a hit.
Meanwhile, the second and third choice in the market, Washington's Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix, will meet next week in a battle of unbeatens that could determine who remains the next choice, if not the favorite for the rest of the season.
For now, here are the odds as we are passed the halfway point of the college football regular season and questions circling about USC's viability as a College Football Playoff contender leading to a new favorite for the first time this season.
2023 Heisman Trophy Odds
