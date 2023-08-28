2023 Men's U.S. Open Odds: Novak Djokovic Favored Over Carlos Alcaraz
Will the two best players in tennis meet for a second consecutive Grand Slam final?
By Reed Wallach
Are we heading for another thriller between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz?
The No. 1 player in the world Carlos Alcaraz got the better of Novak Djokovic in the two's first ever grand slam final meeting at Wimbledon, but it's Djokovic who enters as the favorite to win at the 2023 U.S. Open due to an easier draw and a recent victory over Alcaraz at Cincinnati in three sets.
Djokovic has the most grand slams in men's tennis history, but its clear that Alcaraz is the future of the sport, so much so that he may be taking the mantle from Djokovic a few years ahead of schedule. However, the draw doesn't set up as nicely for Alcaraz, who may have to get past the likes of Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev, a former winner here at the U.S Open (2021) in order to get back to the finals.
Meanwhile, Djokovic's side, while competitive, seems far easier to navigate against the likes of 2022 U.S. Open finalist Casper Ruud and Holger Rune.
Djokovic didn't play in last year's U.S. Open, which was Alcaraz's first grand slam title. Can he avenge a loss at Wimbledon and capture his fourth U.S. Open title at the expense of the rising Aclaraz? Here are the outright odds for the final slam of 2023?
Before we get to that, let me tell you about this insane DraftKings Sportsbook promo that is sure to set you up for a winning grand slam.
All you need to do is click the link below, sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and deposit $5, bet on the winner of the U.S. Open and you get $200 in bonus bets instantly. That's it!
2023 Men's U.S. Open Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!