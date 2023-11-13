2023 National Championship Odds: Alabama Enters National Championship Conversation After Blowout Win at Kentucky
By Reed Wallach
As we hit the home stretch of the college football season, a team that was somewhat forgotten about as a National Championship contender has re-emerged.
Alabama has overcome its early season loss to Texas and some quarterback controversy to win eight straight games to improve to 9-1 on the year and is now the third choice to win the National Championship, behind clear favorites Michigan and Georgia.
Behind Jalen Milroe's fantastic play as a dual-threat quarterback, the Crimson Tide are humming on offense, scoring 30 or more in three straight games as the team has secured control of the SEC West and has a path to the College Football Playoff that includes beating Georgia in the SEC title game.
However, Georgia and Michigan knocked off top 10 opponents last week in a very different fashion. The two-time defending National Champions Georgia won 52-10 against Ole Miss, putting on an offensive clinic en route to its most impressive win to date. The team will head to Tennessee this weekend in hopes of continuing to put up big offensive numbers in the lead-up to the postseason.
Michigan, meanwhile, didn't flinch on the road at Penn State, winning 24-15 in Happy Valley while not throwing an official pass in the second half! The team was buoyed by Blake Corum's 26 passes for 145 yards with two touchdowns and an incredible defensive effort, allowing about four yards per play.
The Bulldogs and Wolverines are still the clear front runners, but the teams behind them on the odds board are starting to reposition as Alabama has become the third choice, ahead of Ohio State and Oregon.
Ahead of Week 12, here's a look at the National Championship odds.
If you plan on betting on college football, make sure to do it at FanDuel Sportsbook! If you sign up with the link below and play a $5 bet on any moneyline and win you will get $150 in bonus bets instantly and get a profit boost every day!
2023 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!