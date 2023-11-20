2023 National Championship Odds: Florida State Odds Shift Dramatically Following Jordan Travis Injury

College Football Playoff line movement (Last Week ➡️ Now) at @BetMGM



📈

Georgia +250 to +225

Ohio State +900 to +500

Oregon +800 to +700

Texas +2000 to +1400

Louisville +15000 to +10000



📉

Michigan +225 to +275

Alabama +600 to +700

Florida State +900 to +3300