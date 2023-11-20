2023 National Championship Odds: Florida State Odds Shift Dramatically Following Jordan Travis Injury
Jordan Travis' injury has completely changed the National Championship odds.
By Reed Wallach
With one week left in the regular season, the College Football Playoff picture is still crowded, but can be navigated with a ton of contenders still set to duke it out.
However, one team's odds took a big hit not due to a loss, but an injury.
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a serious leg injury in the first quarter of the Seminoles win against North Alabama on Saturday night, ending his season and potentially FSU's National Championship hopes. Florida State, who is undefeated and is favored to win its remaining two games and go to the College Football Playoff, saw its odds tumble from +900 to +3300.
While Florida State still has a more than fair case to make the CFP by winning at Florida this week and next week against Louisville in the ACC Championship game, the team appears to be out of the running of winning the National Championship without Travis.
The senior quarterback had been the engineer of one of the best offenses in college football, passing for 2,755 yards with 27 total touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Seminoles will turn to backup Tate Rodemaker to get the Seminoles two more wins, including an ACC title for the first time since 2014. He stepped in against UNA and completed 13-of-23 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the top of the odds board held serve last week with the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon and Washington all winning as each team gears up for the final week of the regular season.
The most consequential game in the Week 13 slate is "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State. The Wolverines are a home favorite, but have been tested in its last two games without head coach Jim Harbaugh patrolling the sidelines as he serves his three game suspension due to the team's sign stealing allegations.
One of the two Big Ten titans will fall out of the College Football Playoff picture on Saturday afternoon.
For now, here are the updated odds for the National Championship amidst a crowded group of teams chasing Georgia.
2023 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
