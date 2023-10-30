2023 National Championship Odds: Georgia Puts Country on Notice, Throttles Florida
The Bulldogs came out of its BYE and destroyed the Gators
By Reed Wallach
Georgia has hit some roadblocks during its pursuit of a third straight National Championship, but the team still appears to be head and shoulders above the rest of the SEC.
The Bulldogs, without top pass catcher Brock Bowers, hung 43 points on Florida on Saturday, a 23-point win for the co-favorite to win the National Championship with Michigan. While the Wolverines were on a BYE last week, Georgia was the best team in action.
The Bulldogs host an upstart Missouri team that nearly took down the champs in Columbia last season in Week 10, but have a far improved offense this season around the emergence of star wide receiver Luther Burden.
Meanwhile, Michigan will host Purdue with extra rest as massive favorites as the team continues on in Big Ten play with Penn State on deck in Happy Valley, the team's most difficult opponent of the season to this point.
Elsewhere in Week 10, Oklahoma lost to Kansas on the road, its first loss of the season, likely costing the team a chance at a College Football Playoff berth and Washington had another scare at Stanford, escaping with a nine-point win. The Huskies are still undefeated on the year and in line to make the CFP if it wins out, but given its current form, a loss appears imminent.
Both Georgia and Michigan are separating from the pack as a National Championship contender, and the odds are reflecting that. While Florida State and Ohio State are the third and fourth choices in the market, it feels that both teams pale in comparison to these two.
Here's the updated National Championship odds:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!