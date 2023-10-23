2023 National Championship Odds: Michigan Favored to Win National Championship for First Time this Season
There's a new favorite to win the National Championship.
By Reed Wallach
Michigan has jumped Georgia to become the favorite to win the National Championship. After back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoffs, the team appears poised to win it all this season. Michigan has won its four conference games by a staggering combined margin of 180-31.
While Michigan has dismantled its opponents, Ohio State has been taking down more proven competition, winning at Notre Dame and most recently shutting down Penn State's offense en route to a 20-12 win at home.
The Buckeyes remain firmly in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth, but the team will have to travel to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in the regular season finale, a possible CFP elimination game.
Georgia was on a bye last week, but Michigan's continued domination of the Big Ten led to the shift in the odds. Further, the Bulldogs will return to action this weekend against Florida without star tight end Brock Bowers, who underwent ankle surgery that will likely keep him out the rets of the regular season.
The National Championship picture is evolving quickly as we hit the back half of the regular season, but one thing is for certain, to date, no team has outperformed the new title favorite in Michigan.
2023 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
