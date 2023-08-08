2023 NFC East Odds (Cowboys will usurp Eagles)
The Eagles took the division title last year and nearly beat the Cowboys with Gardner Minshew at quarterback.
By Josh Yourish
The Philadelphia Eagles led the way in the NFC East last year, but the division did produce three playoff teams. The Eagles went 14-3 to claim the division on their way to the Super Bowl, the Cowboys went 12-5 and even won a playoff game before being eliminated by the 49ers, and the Giants went 9-7-1 and beat the Vikings in the playoffs.
It feels like the Giants are going to take a step back in Brain Daboll’s second season, and the Washington Commanders are starting Sam Howell at quarterback, so this looks like a two-team race for the NFC East title. Eagles or Cowboys? Let’s get into the odds and I’ll give you my pick.
2023 NFC East Odds
NFC East Best Bet
Jalen Hurts has gotten better every year since he was a freshman at Alabama. We all know how hard of a worker he is and how much he can improve in just one offseason. We saw it last year, when we came into the season there were questions about whether or not he could be the guy in Philadelphia and now he’s an MVP favorite and outplayed Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. So, don’t take it as a slight to Hurts when I say that the Philadelphia offense could take a step back this year.
Their aging offensive line is another year older, Shane Steichen is gone and he was one of the best play-callers in football, they’re a bit worse at running back with their committee than they were with Miles Sanders last year, and if there’s a bit of regression in terms of hitting double-teamed deep balls to AJ Brown then they could really take a substantial step back.
Where regression is going to hit Philly the worst is with sacks. They had 70 last year which nearly broke the NFL record and sacks are legitimate drive killers. They still have a great defensive line, but if that drops to 55 sacks, which is totally possible and could still lead the league, the defense will be a lot less effective. Kansas City exposed the weaknesses in that defense and who knows what it will look like without Jonanthan Gannon (maybe better I’m not sure he was good). Sure, they added two impactful rookies, but losing Javon Hargrave will be huge.
Defensively Dallas allowed 20.1 points a game while Philadelphia gave up 20.2 in the regular season. Then Dallas went and got better on defense, adding Stephon Gilmore opposite Trevon Diggs and plugging Mazi Smith in the middle to finally give them a run-stuffer. That's not to mention the fact that Micah Parson might be the best defensive player in football.
Not only did they add a low-risk veteran in Gilmore on defense, but they brought in Brandin Cooks at wide receiver for basically nothing. Cooks will be their deep threat which will allow Ceedee Lamb to do what he does best; get open over the middle of the field. If Michael Gallup can give them anything opposite Cooks on the outside with Lamb in the slot then that’s a great receiver group.
Dak Prescott can’t turn the ball over like he did last year with his 15 picks in 12 games last year, but if he protects it then they can easily win 12 or 13 games. It will likely come down to head-to-head matchups and health, but for the odds you’re getting Dallas at, they’re my best bet to win the NFC East.
If Dak Prescott is your team’s biggest question mark then you have a damn good team on your hands.
