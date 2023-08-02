2023 Offensive Player of the Year odds (Who is the Best Receiver in Football?)
There might not be a player in the NFL scarier than Tyreek Hill. His speed terrifies defenses and if Tua can stay healthy he could have the best year of any reciever in the league.
By Josh Yourish
In 2018 Patrick Mahomes won both the MVP and the Offensive Player of the Year Award and that honestly could be the last time we ever see that. Since then the MVP has become the best quarterback award and the OPOY has been given to the best non-quarterback. That’s reflected in the odds where the top 5 are all non-QBs.
Last year, it was Justin Jefferson for his 1,809 receiving yards on 128 catches with eight touchdowns receiving and one on the ground. His former teammate at LSU, Ja’Marr Chase is the favorite this season, so let’s get into the odds and I’ll give you my pick for Offensive Player of the year.
2023 Offensive Player of the Year odds
Offensive Player of the Year best bet
The fact that Tyreek Hill has never won this award is honestly very strange. He’s been the scariest offensive player in the NFL for like the past five years. No player terrifies a defense or a defensive coach more than Hill and now that he’s with Mike McDaniel and going in motion every other play he’s even more of a threat.
Last season Hill finished with 1,710 receiving yards and 119 catches on 170 targets, seven receiving touchdowns and one rushing TD. His numbers are nearly identical to Jusitn Jefferson’s and he played multiple games with Skylar Thompson as his quarterback. At one point last season it felt like Hill was running away with this award before Tua’s concussion issues and he still finished fourth in OPOY voting behind Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.
Hill will be 29-years-old this season and with his hamstring issues in the past his prime might be ending soon. This could be his last best chance to officially claim the throne as the best receiver in the league and I think he’ll do it.
Offensive Player of the Yeah dark horse bet
Chris Olave had an incredible rookie season. He was understandably overshadowed by his former teammate Garrett Wilson who had a great rookie year in New York, but playing with Andy Dalton as his quarterback, Olave racked up 1,042 receiving yards on 72 catches with 4 touchdowns. That’s 14.5 yards per reception and of receivers with over 50 targets he was fourth in average depth of target and sixth in total air yards. The five receivers ahead of Olave in air yards were Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, and Stefon Diggs.
Olave only had 210 yards after the catch which is much less reliable than air yards and is a great sign for him going forward. The other thing that will help him is getting Derek Carr in New Orleans. Carr doesn’t have a reputation as a big play, downfield thrower, but he was fifth in total quarterback air yards last year which was fourth among quarterbacks with 10 or more starts.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change