2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year odds (Could Anthony Richardson be the best rookie quarterback?)
Three quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the NFL draft this year, but which one is the best bet to win the rookie of the year?
By Josh Yourish
The biggest story in the NFL right now is that running backs don’t matter, but Bijan Robinson might be the exception.
Robinson is the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award after getting drafted No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson might not be the best bet to win the OROY, so let’s get into the odds and take a look at who should be.
2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
Offensive Rookie of the Year best bet
There are three quarterbacks right behind Robinson in the odds right now and it looks like all three are going to win the starting job out of camp.
It’s the third one picked out of the group that is my favorite bet to win the rookie of the year. Anthony Richardson has a weapon that the other two quarterbacks don’t have -- and that’s his legs.
Playing quarterback as a rookie in the NFL is incredibly difficult. Defenses are so much harder to read and the game moves much faster. Having an escape hatch on every single drop back will be incredibly beneficial to Richardson in Indianapolis.
The Colts haven’t put great receivers around him and who knows if Jonathan Taylor will play for Indy this year, but regardless Richardson will make the Colts a functional offense with his legs.
Last season, Justin Fields was in his second year and didn’t have any weapons around him, so he just took off. Fields threw for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.
If Richardson has that season as a rookie, he’ll likely run away with this award and that’s a very real possibility.
Bryce Young and CJ Stroud could ultimately be the better quarterbacks, but Robert Griffin III was the Rookie of the Year, not Andrew Luck because if you can run as a rookie QB, things are a whole lot easier.
Not to mention that Shane Steichen definitely brought his QB sneak from Philadelphia and there’s five extra rushing touchdowns for Richardson right there.
Offensive Rookie of the Yeah dark horse bet
Back in 2017, the New Orleans Saints loaded up their backfield.
They had Mark Ingram entrenched as the starter and even added Adrian Peterson to the mix, but it was their third round rookie running back that stole the show.
Alvin Kamara went on to rush for 728 yards and eight touchdowns while reeling in 81 passes for 826 yards and five more scores. Kamara was the OROY of the year that season and history might be repeating itself.
Kamara is aging, and last year wasn’t the same for him.
It’s clear that he’s on the other side of his career at 28-years-old and could be facing a league suspension for his arrest in Las Vegas in 2022. The Saints were prepared and brought in Jamaal Williams, who led the league in rushing touchdowns last year in Detroit.
Williams isn’t a spring chicken either at 28. So, maybe it will be the third-round rookie running back who grabs the reins in New Orleans.
Kendre Miller was one of the biggest keys to TCU’s run to the National Championship last year. Miller isn’t known as a huge pass-catcher but the reports out of camp are that he’s excelling as a receiver. If Miller finds his way onto the field then history might repeat itself down in New Orleans.
