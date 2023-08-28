2023 Women's U.S. Open Odds: Can Coco Gauff Ride Momentum into First Grand Slam Title?
In a crowded field, the American Gauff enters in the best form.
By Reed Wallach
The final Grand Slam of 2023 gets underway with the U.S. Open beginning in Flushing, New York on Monday.
While she isn't the favorite, no tennis player enters in better form on the hard courts than American Coco Gauff. While she hasn't won a grand slam just yet, Gauff is the third choice to win in New York this fortnight, behind only 2023 French Open winner Iga Swiatek and 2023 Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka.
Gauff defeated Swiatek for the first time in eight tries at the Cincinnati Open a few weeks back in the lead up to the U.S. Open, capatalizing on her recent fine form and putting herself in position to compete on her native soil.
If Gauff and the betting favorite Swiatek take care of buisness, the two will meet in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Sabalenka will hope to continue her run of grand slam success, she has made it to at least the semifinals in all three tournaments this season and made the semis at the U.S. Open last summer.
2023 Women's U.S. Open Odds
