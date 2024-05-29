2024-25 NBA Championship Odds Released for Every Team
By Reed Wallach
The NBA Finals haven’t begun yet, but that’s not stopping sportsbooks from releasing odds for the 2024-2025 NBA title!
We don’t know who has won the NBA title this season, but the overwhelming favorite is the Boston Celtics ahead of next week’s start of the NBA Finals. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have installed Boston as the clear favorite to win next year’s NBA title at +350 , with the Nuggets (+700) and Thunder (+800) slightly behind.
The two teams remaining in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, are each +850 to win it all next season. That number is tied with the Bucks as the fourth choice in the market.
This is a fairly stark departure from the norm in the NBA Championship market after the past several years, which have been dominated by perceived “superteams.” Now, in this current iteration of the league, there are far more contenders with a puncher’s chance and that’s indicated in the odds with 10 teams slotted with odds shorter than +2000.
Oddsmakers aren’t discounting any team at the end of this season ahead of next season, with superstar players potential on the move to shift the market, and that can be seen in full below.
2024 NBA Championship Odds
- Boston Celtics: +350
- Denver Nuggets: +700
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +800
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +850
- Dallas Mavericks: +850
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1200
- New York Knicks: +1400
- Los Angeles Clippers: +1600
- Golden State Warriors: +1800
- Los Angeles Lakers: +2000
- Phoenix Suns: +2000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +2500
- Miami Heat: +3000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Indiana Pacers: +4000
- Sacramento Kings: +5000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Orlando Magic: +6000
- Atlanta Hawks: +8000
- Chicago Bulls: +10000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Houston Rockets: +15000
- Toronto Raptors: +20000
- Charlotte Hornets: +20000
- Utah Jazz: +30000
- Brooklyn Nets: +30000
- Washington Wizards: +50000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +50000
- Detroit Pistons: +50000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.