2024 American Express Power Rankings: Ten Best Bets
Power Ranking the best golfers to bet on at the 2024 American Express.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour presents golf bettors with the 2024 American Express, which includes an elite field headlined by Scottie Scheffler.
Let's take a look at this tournament from a betting perspective to find the top ten best bets in Power Rankings for this week.
American Express Power Rankings
1. Scottie Scheffler +550
I think Scheffler is set up nicely to potentially grab his first win of 2024. Full transparency, this week's field is rather weak. A clear illustration of Scheffler's ability to perform well at this event can be seen in his third place finish at the 2019 American Express.
Scheffler won the 2023 Hero World Challenge last month.
2. Patrick Cantlay +900
Patrick Cantlay has accumulated three top-12 finishes in his last four tournaments played, including a second-place result at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in August.
It is also worth noting that Cantlay has posted quality results consistently at the American Express throughout his career. Since 2018, Cantlay has played the American Express four times. in those four events just mentioned, Cantlay has accumulated three top-nine finishes, including a second-place result in 2019.
3. Xander Schauffele +900
I noted earlier in this article that this event has a rather weak field. Well, Xander Schauffle's golf talent speaks for itself. The man won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics and has historically played exceptionally well in major championships. If he can do that in fields of that talent level I think it's certainly fair to expect that he will be near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday afternoon.
4. Chris Kirk +4000
Chris Kirk has accumulated two consecutive top 18 finishes, including an impressive win at the 2024 Sentry earlier this month. Additionally, Kirk finished at the 2022 American Express.
5. Sungjae Im +2000
The talented South Korean has accumulated four top-seven finishes in his last five events played, including a fifth-place result at the 2024 Sentry two weeks ago.
From a betting perspective, Im certainly has a high ceiling for his performance this week. I would not be shocked at all if he were to win this event.
6. Eric Cole +3500
The 2023 PGA Rookie of the Year fired a final round 66 at last week's 2024 Sony Open en route to an eventual 13th-place result. I love Cole's chances to post a quality finish this week.
7. Justin Thomas +1800
The 2022 PGA champion certainly had some issues regarding his performance on the golf course last year. However, Thomas was able to get his game together before the end of last year. More specifically, Thomas finished his 2023 season with three consecutive top-three finishes, including a fourth-place result at the 2023 Fortinet Championship in September.
8. J.T. Poston +3500
Poston has accumulated two consecutive top-five finishes, including a sixth-place result at last week's 2024 Sony Open. I fully expect Poston to continue playing well.
9. Adam Hadwin +6000
The Canadian has accumulated two top-14 finishes in his last three events played, including a second-place result at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open in October.
Hadwin struggled last week in Hawaii as the field battled wind gusts up to 30 miles an hour. Frankly, it has to be said that Hadwin is not a very good wind player. He should post a far superior result in this event which should have much better weather conditions.
10. Akshay Bhatia +5500
Bhatia is one of the brightest young golfers to arrive on Tour in the last few years. His talent is far superior to at least half of this field, in my opinion. He will be on my betting card.
