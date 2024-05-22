2024 American League MVP Odds: Juan Soto Favored over Aaron Judge, Kyle Tucker
By Reed Wallach
The baseball season is about a third of the way through and we can begin to get a good sense of where this season is progressing.
The American League has been filled with plenty of MVP caliber players through the first portion of the season, headlined by both New York Yankees sluggers Juan Soto and the scorching hot Aaron Judge. However, there are plenty of other names in the mix, including Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr, Kyle Tucker and a pair of Orioles in Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutchsman.
Here are the updated odds for AL MVP in what should be an epic race all season.
2024 AL MVP Odds
- Juan Soto: +300
- Aaron Judge: +380
- Bobby Witt Jr.: +380
- Gunnar Henderson: +500
- Kyle Tucker: +650
- Jose Altuve: +3500
- Adley Rutschman: +4500
- Corey Seager: +6500
- Yordan Alvarez: +6500
- Marcus Semien: +6500
- Riley Greene: +6500
- Jose Ramirez: +6500
- Ryan Jeffers: +6500
- Rafael Devers: +8000
- Julio Rodriguez: +8500
- Salvador Perez: +8500
- Adolis Garcia: +10000
Juan Soto Favored to Win AL MVP
The Yankees have the best record in the American League, and the team’s prized offseason acquisition, Juan Soto, is a key catalyst for why. Soto is hitting .309 this season with 11 home runs and 37 runs batted in while also checking in with the second best on-base percentage.
Soto is the favorite due to his gaudy stats and the success of the Yankees, but Judge has pushed himself back into the conversation with a big May. The 2022 MVP has hit .375 with seven home runs and 14 RBI’s in 19 games this month, erasing his underwhelming start to the season.
However, while the two Yankees stars are at the top of the odds board, both are trailing Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker statistically. Tucker leads the big leagues in wins above replacement (WAR) as well as a handful of other counting stats, including OPS and home runs. Tucker is also tops in on-base percentage as he continues to get on base at a staggering clip, tied for the American League high with 40 walks already.
However, Tucker isn’t the MVP favorite due to the Astros slow start, still five games under .500. If Houston can get back into the AL West picture, Tucker’s MVP stock is set to continue to soar.
Meanwhile, keep an eye on promising young stars in Witt Jr. and Henderson.
The Royals and Orioles are amongst the best teams in baseball around its young nucleus, and these two standout amongst the rest. Witt Jr. is hitting .304 with 31 RBI’s while Henderson is second to Tucker in home runs (16) after winning AL Rookie of the Year last season.
There are plenty of MVP cases being built through the first third of the season and its certainly worth keeping an eye on as the summer picks up and Major League Baseball takes center stage.
