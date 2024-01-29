2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Power Rankings: Ten Best Bets
Power Ranking the best golfers to bet on at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour travels to the beautiful shores of Pebble Beach, California for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Let's take a look at the first signature event of the PGA Tour season from a betting perspective to find the top ten best bets in Power Rankings for this week.
PGA Tour Power Rankings
Jordan Spieth +1800
The 2015 Masters winner arrives at this week's tournament in rather good form. Spieth has accumulated two consecutive top-six finishes on the PGA Tour, including a third-place result at the 2024 Sentry four weeks ago.
Jordan Spieth certainly checks the box for me when it comes to previous events/course history. Since 2014, Spieth has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ten times. In those ten events just noted, Spieth has accumulated an impressive seven top 20 finishes, including a win in 2017.
Rory McIlroy +750
Rory McIlroy has accumulated two consecutive top-two finishes on the DP World Tour, including a win at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago.
Full disclosure, McIlroy has not played this week's PGA Tour event since he missed the cut at the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Having stated that I am not at all concerned. I fully expect to see Rory's name near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday afternoon.
Scottie Scheffler +800
The current number one player in OWGR (Official World Golf Rankings) has accumulated two top-five finishes in his last three tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a win at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in December.
Viktor Hovland +1200
Hovland has accumulated three top-ten finishes in his last four events played (PGA and DP World Tours combined), including a second-place result at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship in November. It is also noteworthy that Hovland finished 13th at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Max Homa +1800
Since the beginning of September, Homa has played five events (DP World and PGA Tours combined). In those five tournaments just noted, Homa accumulated five top-14 finishes, including a win at the 2023 Fortinet Championship in September.
Ludvig Aberg +2500
The talented young Swede has accumulated four top 13 finishes in his last six tournaments played, including his first win on the PGA Tour at the 2023 RSM Classic in November.
Justin Thomas +2200
Since the beginning of August, the 2022 PGA Championship winner has played five tournaments (PGA and DP World Tours combined). In those five events just mentioned, Thomas has accumulated four top five finishes, including a third place result at the 2024 American Express two weeks ago.
Byeong-Hun An +5000
Three weeks ago, Byeong-Hun fired a final round 64 at the 2024 Sony Open on his way to an eventual second place finish.
Kevin Yu +8000
Kevin Yu has accumulated two consecutive top six finishes on the PGA Tour, including a sixth place result at last week's 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. Additionally, Yu finished seventh at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Adam Hadwin +10000
The Canadian has accumulated three top-14 finishes in his last four events played on the PGA Tour, including a second-place result at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open in October. Hadwin finished 16th at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
