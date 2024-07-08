2024 Cleveland Browns Season Preview, Schedule Breakdown, and Win Total Prediction
The Cleveland Browns are once again a trendy team that bettors believe can make a run at a Super Bowl title, and I can’t say that I blame them.
Despite the fact that there were more names added to the infamous Cleveland quarterback jersey last season; the Browns made a remarkable run to the playoffs with an 11-6 record, and they retained almost every key contributor for this upcoming season.
For the moment, let’s set aside the Super Bowl discussion and dive into the Browns’ chances to surpass the win total that the odds makers have given them this season.
Which as of this writing, currently sits at 8.5 wins.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel!
Browns Offseason Moves
Key Additions:
- QB Jameis Winston
- RB Nyheim Hines
- RB D’Onta Foreman
- WR Jerry Jeudy
- OT Hakeem Adeniji
- DT Quinton Jefferson
- LB Jordan Hicks
- LB Devin Bush
- CB Tony Brown
- DT Michael Hall (R)
- G Zak Zinter (R)
Key Departures:
- QB Joe Flacco
- RB Kareem Hunt
- TE Harrison Bryant
- C Nick Harris
- DT Shelby Harris
- DT Jordan Elliott
- LB Anthony Walker
- LB Sione Takitaki
- S Duron Harmon
The success of the Browns will depend almost entirely on the performance of Deshaun Watson. Watson posted a 5-1 record last season prior to landing on IR due to a fracture in his throwing shoulder, however despite the winning record, his performance prior to the injury left a lot to be desired.
There is no shortage of talent on offense for the Browns; Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Jerome Ford all had stellar seasons, and a returning Nick Chubb paired with the free agent acquisitions gives the Browns arguably the most talented offense in the AFC North.
Which leaves no excuses for Watson to underperform this season.
The Browns also possessed the NFL’s top ranked defense last season, and that same unit figures to be just as dominant. Myles Garrett, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Denzel Ward are coming off of Pro-Bowl seasons and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is already promising this season’s defense will be even better.
The Browns’ schedule is very favorable; with a bye-week right in the middle of the season, five straight games where they will be playing at 1 p.m., as well as winnable games against teams from the AFC West and NFC East.
The big challenge for the Browns will be avoiding the “trap games," which I identify the road trips to Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Denver all being games that Cleveland will be favored to win, but can easily walk out with a loss if their focus is elsewhere.
Prediction: Browns U 8.5 Wins
I am going against the grain and public perception of the Browns and taking their team under this season. The reason is because there are too many question marks surrounding DeShaun Watson. Since arriving in Cleveland he has looked anything but the Pro-Bowl version that we saw in Houston, and he is coming off of a major injury to his throwing shoulder which give me more pause for concern.
The pieces are there for Cleveland to have a great season, except the most important piece, and that is a healthy and productive quarterback. Give me the under at a plus money price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.