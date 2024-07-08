2024 Cleveland Browns Season Preview, Schedule Breakdown, and Win Total Prediction

Browns 2024 schedule:



Week 1: vs. Cowboys (4:25 pm)

Week 2: at Jaguars

Week 3: vs. Giants

Week 4: at Raiders (4:25 pm)

Week 5: at Commanders

Week 6: at Eagles

Week 7: vs. Bengals

Week 8: vs. Ravens

Week 9: vs. Chargers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: at Saints

Week 12: vs. Steelers (TNF)…