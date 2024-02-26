2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Power Rankings: Can Eric Cole Break Out?
Power Ranking the best golfers to bet on at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour presents golf bettors with the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
In this article, I'm going to power rank the top 10 golfers to bet on to win this week's event in south Florida, the final tournamnet before the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
This year's field isn't that crowded at the top, but features Rory McIlroy as the biggest name on the card. Following him is a handful of worthy conteners like last season's Rookie of the Year, Eric Cole.
Let's dive into the field and see who is in the best form.
Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Power Rankings
Rory McIlroy +700
The 2014 PGA Championship winner arrives at this week's event in rather good form. McIlroy has accumulated six top 24 finishes in his last seven tournaments played (PGA and DP World Tours combined), including a win at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic last month.
In relation to this week's currently listed 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field, in the last 50 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy ranks first in strokes gained off the tee, third in GIR (greens in regulation), second in driving distance, and first in birdie or better percentage.
Eric Cole +3000
Since the beginning of January, Eric Cole has played seven events on the PGA Tour. In those seven tournaments, Cole has accumulated five top 21 finishes, including a tenth place result at the 2024 Genesis Invitational two weeks ago.
Cole has also played well at this week's PGA Tour event in the past. Cole finished second at the 2023 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Russell Henley +2500
Russell Henley has accumulated three top 24 finishes in his last five tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a fourth place finish at the 2024 Sony Open in January.
Cameron Young +2200
Cameron Young arrives at this week's event on the heels of two consecutive top 16 finishes on the PGA Tour, including an eighth place result at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. Additionally, Young finished 16th at the 2023 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Byeong Hun An +3500
Byeong Hun An has accumulated three top 16 finishes in his last five events played on the PGA Tour, including an impressive second place result at the 2024 Sony Open.
In relation to this week's currently listed 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field, in the last 50 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Byeong Hun An ranks fifth in birdie or better percentage, fourth in strokes gained off the tee, and 15th in strokes gained around the green.
Stephan Jaeger +4500
Stephan Jaeger has accumulated three top 18 finishes in his last five tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a third place result at last week's 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Chris Kirk +4000
Chris Kirk has accumulated three top 26 finishes in his last five events played on the PGA Tour, including a win at the 2024 Sentry in January.
If you are looking for a golfer that fits the narrative of a course horse I have found your man.
Kirk has played the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches three times since 2021. In those three events just noted, Kirk has accumulated three top 25 finishes, including a win at the 2023 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Matt Fitzpatrick +3000
Three weeks ago, Matt Fitzpatrick fired a final round 66 at the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open en route to an eventual 15th place finish.
J.T. Poston +3000
Poston has accumulated five top 20 finishes in his last six tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including an 11th place result at the 2024 American Express five weeks ago.
Carson Young +15000
The 29-year-old American has accumulated two top 17 finishes in his last four tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including an eighth place result at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
