2024 College Basketball National Championship Odds (Four Teams That Can Win It All)
Breaking down some of the college basketball teams with value to win the National Championship this season.
We are less than a month away from Selection Sunday and during that time our favorite teams will be building their resumes and making their case to the selection committee as to why and where they belong in the greatest tournament in all of sports.
But, until that time, why don’t I share with you some teams that I believe have the chance to cut down the nets come April and can provide serious value at the same time.
College Basketball National Championship Odds
National Championship Contenders
UConn Huskies
The Huskies have taken their momentum from their dominant run to a national title and have carried it into their current campaign.
The Huskies are tied with Purdue for the most Quad 1 wins in the nation with nine and most recently dismantled Marquette in a 28-point victory, the largest margin of victory between two top five ranked teams in the AP-poll era.
At the same time UConn extended its winning streak to 14 straight games, currently the longest active in the nation.
These Huskies have a new look from last season; as both Adama Sonogo and Jordan Hawkins are in the NBA, holdovers from last season’s team Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban, Donovan Clingan, and graduate transfer Cam Spencer are leading a well balanced team that averages 82 points a night and suffocates opposing teams while allowing only 64 points per game.
This Huskies team looks poised and possibly destined to become the first repeat national champion since the Florida Gators way back in 2006 and 2007.
However it is going to require baby steps as the last six national champions didn’t even make it to the Sweet 16 the following season, but a virtual home-court advantage in Brooklyn for the first weekend should provide UConn with a nice advantage.
Purdue Boilermakers
The last time we saw the Boilermakers in March they became only the second No. 1 seed to lose to a 16-seed.
This year’s Boilermaker team however has looked every bit the part of a national champion; recording nine Quad 1 victories, sitting atop the Big Ten standings, and not making too much noise about the success makes this season feel different.
Led by the reigning national player of the year Zach Edey, the Boilermakers are averaging 85 points per game and are holding their opponents to 70 points a night.
While this season may look and feel different in West Lafayette, I have two concerns regarding this team.
The first is a minor point, and that being that all three of the Boilermaker’s losses have come away from Mackey Arena. Is it a major concern?
Not really seeing as Purdue would be playing the first weekend in Indianapolis, and if it advances to the second weekend it would be in Detroit, both aren’t foreign lands, but winning away from home is required to win a title.
The other concern is one that has plagued Purdue for many seasons now and that is the guard play. In all three losses, opposing guards shot a very efficient 48% from the field, and in the team's loss to Ohio State, who had fired their coach a few days prior, the Purdue guards shot a pedestrian 31% from the field.
This is very concerning because March is dominated by the guards.
If Purdue is going to exorcise the demons of March’s past and mirror what Virginia did in 2019 and at the same time deliver the Big Ten's first national championship since 2000, the guards will determine this teams fate, not Edey.
North Carolina Tar Heels
One year ago the North Carolina Tar Heels were the prohibitive favorite to win the national title.
After being twenty minutes away from winning it all in 2022, the Tar Heels returned every key member of that team and with national championship expectations they failed to even make the tournament.
This year’s edition of the Tar Heels look exactly how last season was supposed to go; minus Caleb Love to the transfer portal, the Tar Heels are led by seniors RJ David and Armando Bacot, as well as Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram.
The latter providing a dynamic duo in the frontcourt for a Tar Heels team currently in first place in the ACC and owners of wins over Arkansas, Duke, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
My concern with this team is that over the last month it has become incredibly inconsistent, alternating wins and losses and two of those losses were on the road to Georgia Tech and Syracuse, both of those teams are nowhere near tournament caliber.
Now part of this could just be the nature of conference play as you begin to see teams for the second time your opponent will make adjustments, but much like the Boilermakers, the Tar Heels must learn to win games away from home this time of year.
Despite the concerns I believe these odds provide some serious value for a Tar Heels team with plenty of March experience on it’s roster.
Creighton Blue Jays
Lost in the chaos that was last season’s tournament was a little team from Omaha that made its first Elite 8 since 1941 and was on the verge of forcing overtime against eventual national runner-up San Diego State before losing on a free-throw with one second remaining.
Well, good news for everyone that loves a long shot, because Creighton might be poised for another run at the crown.
Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander, and Ryan Kalkbrenner all returned from last season’s team, and they each are averaging more than 16 points per game, and pace an offense averaging 80 points a night.
Creighton’s body of work doesn’t do much to impress, it has a couple of nice wins over the likes of Alabama, Nebraska and Seton Hall, but the Blue Jays also have head scratching losses to UNLV and Villanova.
Their relatively weak non-conference schedule combined with a top-heavy Big East hasn’t done them any favors to put them near a top seed in the tournament either.
Does that concern me? Not one bit. Why? Last season Creighton lost six straight games and went over a month without a win over a ranked opponent, yet it found itself on the verge of the Final Four.
March is dominated by two things, guards and veteran teams, and Creighton checks both of those boxes, and this price is certainly worth a sprinkle because there aren’t many teams that fit Creighton’s profile that can give you the same value.
