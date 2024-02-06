2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions
Get the inside scoop on the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the DP World Tour travels to the Doha Golf Club for the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
Before I discuss my best bets for the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters let's take a look at the golf course the field will play and the key player statistics that I feel are the most important to a golfer's success this week.
Where will the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters be played?
The 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar will be played at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar. The golf course is a par 72 that measures approximately 7,475 yards.
The Doha Golf Club has hosted the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters since 2013.
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Key Player Statistics
- Strokes Gained: Tee To Green
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Scrambling
- GIR (Greens In Regulation)
- Bogey Avoidance
Now let's shift our attention to my best bets for the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
Pablo Larrazabal Top 10: +400
The talented Spaniard has accumulated three top 29 finishes in his last four events played on the DP World Tour, including an impressive fourth place result at 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago.
Pablo Larrazabal certainly checks the box for me when it comes to previous event/course history. Since 2016, Larrazabal has played the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters eight times. In those eight tournaments just mentioned, Larrazabal has accumulated five top-16 finishes, including a fifth place result in 2022.
Ewen Ferguson Top 10: +350
Since the beginning of November, Ewen Ferguson played six tournaments on the DP World Tour. In those six events just noted, Ferguson has accumulated three top 23 finishes, including an 11th place result at the 2024 Dubai Invitational three weeks ago.
Ewen Ferguson has posted quality results at the Doha Golf Club in the past. Ferguson won the 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
Aaron Cockerill Top 20: +250
Aaron Cockerill has accumulated three top 15 finishes in his last four tournaments played on the DP World Tour, including a sixth place result at last week's 2024 Bahrain Championship. Cockerill also finished 21st at the 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
