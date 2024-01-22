2024 Farmers Insurance Open Power Rankings: Ten Best Bets
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour travels to San Diego, California for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open
Let's take a look at this tournament from a betting perspective to find the top ten best bets in Power Rankings for this week.
Farmers Insurance Open Power Rankings
1) Collin Morikawa
The 2020 PGA Championship winner arrives at this week's event in rather good form. More specifically, Morikawa has accumulated three consecutive top-seven finishes on the PGA Tour, including a win at the 2023 ZOZO Championship in October.
Morikawa has also played well at Torrey Pines in the past. Morikawa finished third at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.
2) Max Homa
Homa fired a final round 66 at the 2023 Nedbank Challenge in November en route to his first win on the DP World Tour.
The California native enjoys playing competitive golf in his home state. Homa's last two PGA tournament wins took place in the state of California (2023 Farmers Insurance Open: 2023 Fortinet Championship).
3) Xander Schauffele
Last week, Xander Schauffele fired a final round 65 at the 2024 American Express en route to an eventual third-place result. It is noteworthy that Schauffele has posted a quality result at Torrey Pines in the past. Xander finished second at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open
4) Jason Day
The talented Australian has accumulated two top 11 finishes in his last three events played on the PGA Tour, including a 10th place result at the 2024 Sentry earlier this month.
If you are looking for a golfer that fits the narrative of a course horse look no further as I have found your man. That man's name is Jason Day. Since 2007, Day has played the Farmers Insurance Open 16 times. In those 16 events just mentioned, Day has accumulated an impressive eight top nine finishes, including two wins (2012, 2016).
5) Sungjae Im
Since the beginning of August, Sungjae Im has played five events on the PGA Tour. In those five tournaments just mentioned, Im has accumulated five top-25 finishes, including a fifth-place result at the 2024 Sentry.
Im finished third at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.
6) Patrick Cantlay
Full disclosure, Patrick Cantlay has historically not played well at this event throughout his career. Having stated that Cantlay last played in this tournament in 2018. My point is that Cantlay is a far superior golfer now than he was six years ago. Let us not forget that the man won the 2021 FedEx Cup. In summary, I would be rather surprised if Cantlay is not in contention on Sunday.
7) Tony Finau
Tony Finau has accumulated three top-25 finishes in his last four events played, including a fourth-place result at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in December. Additionally, Finau has traditionally played well on the west coast of the United States. For the reasons just mentioned, I am backing Finau to post a quality result this week.
8) Eric Cole
Eric Cole has accumulated five top 14 finishes in his last six tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a third-place result at the 2023 RSM Classic in November. Cole's game is trending in the right direction. I would not be surprised at all if Eric Cole was hoisting the winner's trophy on Sunday afternoon.
9) Ludvig Aberg
Aberg has accumulated five top-14 finishes in his last seven events played (DP World and PGA Tours combined), including his first win on the PGA Tour at the 2023 RSM Classic.
10) Min Woo Lee
Since the beginning of October, Lee has played five events. In those five tournaments just noted, Lee has accumulated four top-15 finishes, including a win at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship in December,