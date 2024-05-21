2024 French Open: Odds and Preview for Roland-Garros Grand Slam
By Reed Wallach
The tennis world descends on Paris next week for the French Open at Roland-Garros, the second Grand Slam of the 2024 calendar.
On the men’s side, intrigue lies all over as this could be the final French Open for Rafael Nadal, the tennis legend who appears to be in the twilight of his career, but gearing up for one more run at a tournament he has dominated for nearly two decades.
Nadal has been hampered by injuries, but he’s not the only one, as the favorite Carlos Alcaraz and close second choice Novak Djokovic has dealt with some ailments as well as the future of tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, who is seeking his first slam on clay.
Here are the odds for what should be a compelling Grand Slam:
2024 French Open Odds
- Carlos Alcaraz: +260
- Novak Djokovic: +290
- Jannik Sinner: +460
- Alexander Zverev: +650
- Stefanos Tsitsipas: +800
- Casper Ruud: +1100
- Rafael Nadal: +1700
- Andrey Rublev: +2600
- Daniil Medvedev: +3200
- Holger Rune: +3300
- Dominic Thiem: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic Clear Favorites to Win French Open
Alcaraz is the favorite to break through and win his first French Open, but the Spaniard phenom has been plagued by an injury ahead of this fortnite.
The 21-year-old withdrew from the Italian Open due to a forearm injury that has cost him several appearances this season and has cost him the No. 1 ranking in the world. Alcaraz has deemed that he is fit to play with some time off, but is something to monitor for someone that is +260 to win the French Open and also was bounced last year amidst injuries (cramps) last season.
Djokovic is the second choice, last year’s winner, but has been battling a freak head injury after being hit by a bottle leaving the court at the Italian Open a few weeks back. While he has been cleared to proceed, this is something to keep an eye on moving forward.
Jannik Sinner also may not be fully healthy ahead of this tournament, retiring at the Italian Open with a hip injury. and ready to compete for his second Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open earlier this season, the third choice in the market.
Further down the board is Nadal, who at 37, is reportedly making his final competitive appearance at Roland-Garros. He is +1700 as he has been limited due to injuries for quite some time, most recently a hip injury that cost him nearly all of 2023.
However, there is no denying his dominance here. He is 112-3 overall with 14 French Open titles, can he conjure up one more run on this surface to capture a final Grand Slam?
