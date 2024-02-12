2024 Genesis Invitational Power Rankings (Who Are the Best Golfers at Riviera Golf Course?)
Power Ranking the best golfers to bet on at the Genesis Invitational.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour travels to Riviera Country Club for the 2024 Genesis Invitational.
With a loaded field, which golfers should you consider betting on this week?
Let's take a look at this tournament from a betting perspective to find the top 10 best bets in Power Rankings for this week.
Genesis Invitational Power Rankings
Scottie Scheffler +750
Since the beginning of December, Scottie Scheffler has played five events on the PGA Tour. In those five tournaments just mentioned, Scheffler has accumulated five top six finishes, including a third place result at last week's 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Scottie Scheffler also checks the box for me when it comes to previous event/course history. Since 2021, Scheffler has played the Genesis Invitational three times. In the three events just noted, Scheffler accumulated three top 20 finishes, including a seventh place result in 2022.
Rory McIlroy +850
Rory McIlroy has accumulated three top seven finishes in his last five tournaments played (DP World and PGA Tours combined), including a win at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic three weeks ago.
Similar to Scheffler, McIlroy has posted quality results at the Riviera Country Club in the past. McIlroy finished fifth at the 2020 Genesis Invitational.
Xander Schauffele +1400
The 2020 Olympic golf medalist has accumulated three top 10 finishes in his last four events played on the PGA Tour, including a third place result at the 2024 American Express last month.
Collin Morikawa +1600
The 2020 PGA Championship winner has accumulated four top 14 finishes in his last five tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a win at the 2023 ZOZO Championship in October. Morikawa finished sixth at the 2023 Genesis Invitational.
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Since the beginning of August, Cantlay has played seven events on the PGA Tour, In those seven tournaments just noted, Cantlay accumulated five top 15 finishes, including an 11th place result at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two weeks ago.
Justin Thomas +2000
Justin Thomas arrives at this week's event on the heels of six consecutive top 12 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a third place result at the 2024 American Express.
In relation to this week's current listed 2024 WM Phoenix Open field, in the last 12 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas ranks first in strokes gained around the green, first in bogey avoidance, and third in strokes gained on par fives.
Viktor Hovland +1200
Hovland has accumulated three top ten finishes in his last five events played (DP World and PGA Tours combined), including a win at the 2024 Sentry last month. Hovland finished fourth at the 2022 Genesis Invitational.
Tony Finau +2500
Tony Finau has accumulated four top 25 finishes in his last six tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a sixth place result at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open three weeks ago. Finau also finished second at the 2021 Genesis Invitational.
Max Homa +1600
Homa has accumulated two top 14 finishes in his last four events played on the PGA Tour, including a 13th result at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
It is also noteworthy that Max Homa always seems to play well in his home state of California. I fully expect that trend to continue this week.
Jason Day +4500
The talented Australian arrives at this week's event in rather good form. Day has accumulated three top 11 finishes in his last five tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a sixth place result at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
