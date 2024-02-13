2024 Genesis Invitational: Tournament Matchup Bets, Odds, Picks and Predictions
Breaking down the best matchup bets for the 2024 Genesis Invitational
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour travels to California for the 2024 Genesis Invitational.
The 2024 Genesis Invitational will be played at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California. The golf course is a par 71 that measures approximately 7,322 yards.
Before I dive into my favorite tournament matchup bets for the Genesis Invitational let’s take a look at the current top five golfers in scoring average on the PGA Tour that are in this week’s field.
Top Five PGA Golfers in Scoring Average This Season
- Justin Thomas 69.37
- Scottie Scheffler 69.90
- Adam Scott 69.99
- J.T. Poston 70.03
- Sam Burns 70.17
Genesis Invitational Matchup Bets
Collin Morikawa -110 over Max Homa
Morikawa has accumulated four top 14 finishes in his last five tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a win at the 2023 ZOZO Championship in October.
In relation to this week's current listed 2024 Genesis Invitational field, in the last 50 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Collin Morikawa ranks third in strokes gained approach, sixth in driving accuracy, eighth in birdie or better percentage, and second in GIR (greens in regulation).
It should also be noted that Morikawa has played well at Riviera Country Club in the past. He finished second at the 2022 Genesis Invitational.
Adam Scott +130 over Sungjae Im
Adam Scott arrives at this week's event on the heels of four consecutive top 20 finishes (DP World and PGA Tours combined), including an eighth place result at last week's 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
In relation to this week's current listed 2024 Genesis Invitational field, in the last 12 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Adam Scott ranks fifth in strokes gained approach, sixth in GIR (greens in regulation), and fifth in birdie or better.
Unlike Scott, Sungjae Im has not been playing good golf lately. Im's best result in his last three events played on the PGA Tour was a 66th place result at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two weeks ago.
