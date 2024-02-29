2024 LIV Golf Jeddah: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions
By Hans Geevers
This week, the LIV Golf Tour travels the middle east for the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah. This event will consist of a stacked field of talent, including the return of Anthony Kim to professional golf.
Before I dive into my best bets for the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah let's take a look at the golf course the field will play and the key player statistics that I feel are the most important to a golfer's success this week.
Where Will the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah Be Played?
The 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah event will be played at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. The golf course is a par 70 that measures approximately 7,048 yards.
LIV Golf Jeddah Key Player Statistics
- GIR (greens in regulation
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Birdie or Better Percentage
- Strokes Gained: Putting
Now that we have identified where this week's tournament will be played and briefly reviewed the key player statistics that I feel are the most vital to a golfer's success in Jeddah let's shift our focus to my best bets for the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah.
LIV Golf Jeddah Best Bets
Brooks Koepka (+1100)
The 2023 PGA Championship winner has accumulated two consecutive top 12 finishes on the LIV Golf Tour, including a fifth place result at 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba earlier this month.
In addition to his current good form, Koepka also has a stellar previous record at this week's event. Since 2022, Koepka has played the LIV Golf Jeddah event two times. In those two tournaments just noted, Koepka secured two wins in 2022 and 2023.
I think Koepka's game is trending in a positive direction. Having stated that, I like his chances of hoisting the winner's trophy on Sunday afternoon.
Dustin Johnson: Top Five +200
The 2020 Masters winner has accumulated two consecutive top five finishes on the LIV Golf Tour, including a win at the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas event three weeks ago.
Johnson also checks the box for me when it comes to key player statistics. Dustin Johnson currently ranks first in total birdies made (31), third in putts per GIR (1.48), and eighth in driving distance (302.2 yards) on the LIV Golf Tour.
Similar to Koepka, Johnson has played well at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in the past. Johnson finished sixth at the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah.
