2024 Magical Kenya Open: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions
Breaking down the best bets for the 2024 Magical Kenya Open.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the DP World Tour presents golf bettors with the 2024 Magical Kenya Open.
Before I dive into my best bets for the 2024 Magical Kenya Open let's take a look at the golf course the field will play and the key player statistics that I feel are the most important to a golfer's success this week.
Where Will the 2024 Magical Kenya Open be Played?
The 2024 Magical Kenya Open will be played at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya. The golf course is a par 71 that measures approximately 7,228 yards.
Magical Kenya Open Key Player Statistics
- Driving Accuracy
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Strokes Gained Putting
- GIR (Greens In Regulation)
- Bogey Avoidance
Now, let's shift our attention to my best bets for the 2024 Magical Kenya Open.
2024 Magical Kenya Open Best Bets
Aaron Cockerill Top 10: +350
Since the beginning of December, Aaron Cockerill has played six tournaments on the DP World Tour. In those seven events just noted, Cockerill has accumulated five top-25 finishes, including a sixth place result at the 2024 Bahrain Championship earlier this month.
Due to Cockerill's quality finish at the 2024 Bahrain Championship, I decided to take a hard look at the player statistics for the four-day tournament to see how Cockerill fared relative to the field.
After four rounds of golf at the 2024 Bahrain Championship, in relation to the field, Cockerill ranked 13th in strokes gained around the green (0.80), 14th in strokes gained putting (1.30), and third in total birdies made (21).
Cockerill has also played well at the Muthaiga Golf Club previously. He finished second at the 2022 Magical Kenya Open.
Masahiro Kawamura Top 10: +400
Masahiro Kawamura has accumulated two top-16 finishes in his last four events played on the DP World Tour, including an impressive sixth place result at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic four weeks ago.
Similar to Cockerill, Kawamura has played well at this week's DP World Tour in the past. Kawamura finished second at the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.
I am backing Masahiro Kawamura to post a top ten finish at odds of +400.
