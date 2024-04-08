2024 Masters Cut Line Prediction (Who Will Make the Cut at Augusta National?)
The opening tee shot at the 2024 edition of the Masters is just days away.
There are plenty of things that make the Masters unique, the cut line is one of them. Unlike a normal PGA Tour event where there's 125+ golfers in the field with the top 65 and tied advancing to the weekend, Augusta National does it a little bit differently.
The Masters has a limited 89-person field this week and only the top 50 players (including ties) after the second round will advance to the third and fourth rounds. It's also unique in the fact that despite it being a limited field, there are a few golfers that you can pencil in almost certainly missing the cut. These golfers are usually the amateurs who qualified for the event along with past champions who haven't competed at a high level in years.
That means that for an active Tour pro, it's going to take a pretty bad performance to not advance to the weekend. That makes betting on who will and won't make the cut that much more exciting this week.
In this article, I'm going to attempt to predict what the cut line will be and then give you my favorite bet to make the cut and my favorite bet to miss the cut.
How many golfers make the cut at the 2024 Masters?
The top 50 golfers (including ties) will make the cut and advance to the weekend.
2024 Masters cut line history
Here is what the cut line was for the past 10 editions of the Masters:
Year
# of Golfers to Make the Cut
Cut Line
2023
53 of 88
+3
2022
52 of 91
+4
2021
54 of 88
+3
2020*
60 of 92
EVEN
2019
65 of 87
+3
2018
53 of 87
+5
2017
53 of 93
+6
2016
57 of 89
+6
2015
55 of 97
+2
2014
51 of 97
+3
*denotes COVID year, Masters was played in November
2024 Masters cut line prediction
It's difficult to predict what the cut line will be, so I'm going to make my guess as straight forward as possible. The cut line was +3 in three of the last four times the event was played in April, so let's predict the exact same thing this year. We may be set for some wind on Friday, which could cause the cut line to creep to +4 or +5, but I'll stick to what we've seen the most in recent years.
Cut line prediction: +3
Masters best bet to make the cut
Over the past handful of years, Phil Mickelson has been a popular name to bet on to miss the cut. He isn't the golfer he used to be and his switch to LIV made him an easy villain in the golf world. Despite plenty of people betting against him, Mickelson hasn't missed the cut since the 2016 edition of the Masters.
Last year, he shocked everyone by finishing T2 just one year after finishing T21. If there's one course on the calendar where experience can overcome a deficit in skill, it's Augusta National and Mickelson is walking proof of that year after year.
I'm done fading him. In fact, I'll bet on him to make the cut at plus-money. He's available at +116 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pick: Phil Mickelson to make the cut +116
Masters best bet to miss the cut
Augusta National is not the place to try to find your swing after a handful of terrible starts but that's the position Collin Morikawa finds himself in heading into this week.
Up until this point, Morikawa has never lost strokes with his approach game in two-straight starts and now he's done it in three. In those starts, he's missed the cut then finished T45 and T75. A T75 finish at a Valero Texas Open with a weak field is a bad omen heading into the Masters.
I've never seen his game as lost as it is at the moment. I'll fade Morikawa as much as I can this week, including betting on him to miss the cut at +250 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pick: Collin Morikawa to miss the cut +250
