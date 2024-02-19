2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Power Rankings: Ten Best Bets
Power Ranking the best golfers to bet on at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour travels to the beautiful shores of Mexico for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
In this article, I'm going to power rank the top 10 golfers to bet on to win this week's event South of the Border.
If you want to get in on the action this week, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager.
Mexico Open Power Rankings
Nicolai Hojgaard +1800
Since the beginning of December, Nicolai Hojgaard has played six tournaments (PGA and DP World Tours combined). In those six events just mentioned, Hojgaard has accumulated four top-25 finishes, including a win at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship in December.
Tony Finau +650
The talented American has accumulated two top-19 finishes in his last three events played on the PGA Tour, including a sixth-place result at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open three weeks ago.
Finau certainly checks the box for me when it comes to previous events/course history. Finau won the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022 and 2023. Finau enjoys playing in this event.
Emiliano Grillo +2000
Emiliano Grillo has accumulated four top-22 finishes in his last five events played on the PGA Tour, including a seventh-place result at the 2024 Sony Open last month. Grillo finished fifth at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Stephan Jaeger +2500
Since the beginning of October, Jaeger has played seven tournaments on the PGA Tour. In those seven events just noted, Jaeger has accumulated four top 28 finishes, including a third-place result at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
Similar to Finau, Jaeger has posted quality results at this event previously. Jaeger finished 15th at the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Davis Thompson +4500
Davis Thompson has accumulated four top-21 finishes in his last eight tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a 15th-place finish at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in November.
Concerning this week's currently listed 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field, in the last 24 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Davis Thompson ranks second in GIR (greens in regulation), eighth in strokes gained approach, and ninth in par four scoring.
Thorbjorn Olesen +2500
Full disclosure, Olesen is a full-time member of the DP World Tour who has not played any events on the PGA Tour in 2024. However, Olesen has been playing exceptionally good golf across the pond. Since the beginning of November, Olesen has accumulated four top 21 finishes on the DP World Tour, including a win at the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship three weeks ago.
Thomas Detry +2500
Detry has accumulated three consecutive top 28 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a fourth-place result at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Maverick McNealy +6500
Two weeks ago, Maverick McNealy fired a final round 67 at the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open en route to an eventual sixth-place finish.
Erik Van Rooyen +4000
Erik Van Rooyen has accumulated three top-25 finishes in his last four events played on the PGA Tour, including a 20th-place result at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Mark Hubbard +5000
Mark Hubbard has accumulated two top-20 finishes in his last three tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a fourth-place place result at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hubbard also finished 18th at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.