2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Tournament Matchup Bets, Odds, Picks and Predictions
Breaking down the best matchup bets for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour presents golf fans with the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta will be played at the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The golf course is a par 71 that measures approximately 7,456 yards.
Before I discuss my favorite tournament matchup bets for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta let’s take a look at the current top five golfers in scoring average on the PGA Tour that are in this week’s field.
New FanDuel users, make sure to sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a first wager of $5!
Top Five PGA Golfers in Scoring Average
- Ryo Hisatsune 70.20
- Michael Kim 70.27
- Keith Mitchell 70.31
- Davis Thompson 70.34
- Mark Hubbard 70.39
Now that we have determined who the current top five golfers in scoring average are on the PGA Tour (in this week's field), let's shift our focus to my favorite tournament matchup bets for this week's 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Matchup Bets
Emiliano Grillo -110 over Stephan Jaeger
Emiliano Grillo has accumulated four top-22 finishes in his last five events played on the PGA Tour, including a seventh-place result at the 2024 Sony Open last month. Grillo finished fifth at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
In relation to this week's currently listed 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field, in the last 75 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Grillo ranks 11th in birdie or better percentage, sixth in strokes gained putting, and fourth in strokes gained on par fours.
Grillo has also posted a quality result at this event in the past. He finished fifth at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Mark Hubbard -120 over Aaron Rai
Mark Hubbard has accumulated two top-20 finishes in his last three tournaments played on the PGA Tour, including a fourth-place place result at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hubbard also finished 18th at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
In relation to this week's currently listed 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field, in the last 12 rounds played on the PGA Tour, Hubbard ranks second in strokes gained approach and fifth in strokes gained on par fives.
Hubbard finished 18th at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.