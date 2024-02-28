2024 MLB Home Run Leader Odds (Aaron Judge Set as Favorite)
Breaking down the opening odds to lead MLB in home runs in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
One of the most exciting season-long props to bet in Major League Baseball is on the home run leader for the season, as everyone digs the long ball.
Last season, Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson easily captured the title, hitting 54 homers to have a seven-homer cushion on Kyle Schwarber for the league lead.
Despite that, he's not expected to repeat as the home run champ in the 2024 season. Let's dive into the odds for who will lead the league in the most exciting category this season.
Odds to Lead MLB in Home Runs in 2024 Season
Aaron Judge Favored to Lead MLB in Home Runs in 2024
It took Aaron Judge just 106 games to hit 37 home runs last season, a strong performance to follow up his season where he broke the American League record for homers in a single season.
Judge's toe injury, which he has said he is still managing, is a concern, but the Yankees lineup may not be. New York now is surrounding Judge with Juan Soto, giving the slugger the proper protection he needs to see more hittable pitches.
Don't be shocked if Soto's presence unlocks the best in Judge, and vice versa. The short porch in Yankee Stadium should make things easy on Soto as well.
Matt Olson Disrespected in Home Run Leader Odds
Matt Olson easily led the Majors in home runs last season -- hitting 54 -- but he is quite a bit behind Judge in the latest odds.
While Olson's 162-game averages suggest that last season was a career-year, it's also just his second in one of the best lineups in baseball with Atlanta. Plus, Olson has not missed a single game in his Braves career, a great sign for his chances to rack up the homers in 2024.
Yordan Alvarez Could Have Value to Lead MLB in Homers
Like Judge, injuries limited Yordan Alvarez to just 114 games last season, but he still found a way to hit 31 home runs.
If Alvarez can play closer to150 games, he should be in the mix for 40-plus homers, which would give him a shot to lead the league.
Alvarez has hit 31 or more bombs in three straight seasons, including 37 in just 135 games in the 2022 campaign.
