2024 Most Outstanding Player Odds: Which Player to Bet for Each Team in Final Four
2024 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player odds: Donovan Clingan and Zach Edey highlight the top of the odds board to win the award.
By Reed Wallach
The Final Four field is set.
We have an eccentric group of teams in the Final Four this season with the juggernaut UConn looking to make it two National Championships in a row with Purdue standing the best chance of stopping them with big man Zach Edey.
However, the two other teams present unique storylines, including Alabama’s frenetic offense and NC State’s storybook run to the Final Four.
With each team looking to cut down the nets, which players present the best cases to win Most Outstanding Player? We have odds up for the award and we’ll break down which player on each team has the best betting value.
Most Outstanding Player Odds
- Zach Edey: +210
- Donovan Clingan: +210
- Tristen Newton: +500
- Cam Spencer: +650
- Stephon Castle: +1900
- Mark Sears: +2400
- DJ Burns: +2400
- Braden Smith: +2900
- DJ Horne: +3200
- Alex Karaban: +6000
- Aaron Estrada: +10000
- Lance Jones: +10000
- Grant Nelson: +14000
UConn: Tristen Newton (+500)
Clingan is an appetizing bet, the co-favorite with Edey at the top of the board, and there’s a chance he’d get a ton of credit for another UConn title if its through Purdue, but I’m going to go for the second choice on the team in Newton.
The lead ball handler of the offense has put up triple doubles over the past two seasons and will first receive the assignment of Mark Sears in the Final Four. If UConn can cruise past Alabama’s defense that should give Newton plenty of opportunities to pad his stats, there’s a chance he overwhelms either team in the National Championship at the center of the UConn offense.
Newton has an assist rate north of 31% this season and is a capable 3-point shooter. Given the likely high total of a National Championship game, he can have the stats to support winning the award.
Purdue: Zach Edey (+210)
If Purdue is going to win the National Championship, it’ll be because of Edey, who had more than half of the team’s points in the Elite Eight victory over Tennessee.
The soon to be two-time Wooden Award winner has scored at least 23 points in all four games with at least 14 rebounds.
Purdue is +195 to win the National Championship and Edey is +210, implying the two are almost tied together, and I agree. I wouldn’t make a serious case for anybody else on the team as we see the game funnel through him.
Alabama: Mark Sears (+2400)
Sears has put up monster numbers this season, averaging 21 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 50% from the field, 43% from beyond the arc and nearly 86% from the free throw line.
To beat UConn in the Final Four, Sears will need to be at his best as a perimeter shot maker (he made seven threes against Clemson in the Elite Eight) but also setting the table for the rest of the team.
At double the odds to win the National Championship, I believe Sears is far more likely to receive the lion’s share of credit if the Crimson Tide win it all.
NC State: DJ Horne (+3200)
DJ Burns has a lot of eyeballs around him and his fine play this NCAA Tournament, but if the Wolfpack are to complete one of the most incredible runs to a championship in any sport, I don’t think its through the team’s big man.
It’s actually the other DJ on the team.
Horne was impactful in the team’s win against Marquette in the Sweet 16, scoring 19 points and followed it up with 20 points against Duke in the Elite Eight. Considering the team may have to face two big men in Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan, I believe the Wolfpack will need to attack from the perimeter in order to cut down the nets.
Horne has shown he can run hot, and if he keeps it up I believe he’s the one who would win MOP.
