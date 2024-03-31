2024 National Championship Odds Ahead of Final Four (UConn Massive Favorite to Repeat as National Champions)
By Reed Wallach
As the Final Four is set, all things are coming up UConn.
The defending National Champions have looked like the class of the college basketball landscape for a majority of the season, and are playing its best basketball now, winning all four games through the East Region, winning each by 15 or more, caped by a 77-52 victory over Illinois in the Elite Eight. The Huskies are the overwhelming favorites to cut down the nets.
The team with the best chance of knocking off UConn is Purdue in a potential National Championship matchup. The Boilermakers beat Tennessee in thrilling fashion to win the Midwest Region behind the stellar play of likely two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey in what would set up a titanic matchup between him and Huskies big man Donovan Clingan.
In UConn’s way in the Final Four is Alabama, who is bolstered by a potent offense that is dynamic with its three-point shooting around star guard Mark Sears, but is severely lacking on defense.
The fourth and final team to qualify for the Final Four is North Carolina State, who is one of the most surprising teams to make the Final Four in modern history, a team not even in the realm of making the field before winning five games in five days in the ACC Tournament before running the table in the South Region. NC State upset Duke in the Elite Eight, 76-64, to set up a matchup against Purdue.
Can anyone stop the UConn coronation next Monday? Here’s the updated odds ahead of the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.
New DraftKings Sportsbook users can sign up using the link below and get $150 in bonus bets as soon as they make a first bet of just $5!
2024 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.