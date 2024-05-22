2024 National League MVP Odds: Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani Competing for Award
By Reed Wallach
The National League MVP race is on between what seems to be two teammates!
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball, littered with talent both in the field and on the mound, but its two best players have set the tone from the outset of the year and are putting up MVP award seasons in Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.
Betts, who is playing shortstop full time for the first season of his career, has set the pace as the MVP front runner while batting leadoff for the potent Dodgers offense.
Meanwhile, Ohtani is crushing home runs and hitting at an insane clip to push his MVP candidacy further as a DH for the Dodgers as he takes the year off from pitching to recover from Tommy John surgery.
Here are the updated NL MVP odds through about the first third of the season.
2024 NL MVP Odds
- Mookie Betts: +170
- Shohei Ohtani: +350
- William Contreras: +750
- Bryce Harper: +1200
- Fernando Tatis Jr: +1400
- Marcell Ozuna: +2000
- Alec Bohm: +2000
- Ronald Acuna Jr.: +2700
- Freddie Freeman: +4000
- Elly De La Cruz: +4000
- Matt Olson: +4000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani in Two-Man Race For NL MVP
Betts and Ohtani are out-classing the rest of the NL this season, but oddsmakers are shading towards Betts, who is taking on a new position and thriving at it for the juggernaut Dodgers while Ohtani provides only offense for the team.
Betts is hitting .330 with a .429 on-base percentage to go with eight home runs and 41 runs batted in. Meanwhile, Ohtani has crushed 13 homers with 39 runs batted in while hitting .356 and posting a .425 on-base percentage.
Early polling suggests that Betts would get the nod over his teammate Ohtani due to his position as Ohtani is solely DH’ing, but it’s worth noting that the free agent signing from this past winter does have a slight edge on Betts in terms of WAR.
Ohtani currently is the only player in the big leagues with double digit home runs and double digit stolen bases, but may not be enough to out-shine his talented and versatile teammate.
