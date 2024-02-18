2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds, Predictions and Pick (Can Tyrese Haliburton Win?)
Breaking down the best bets to win All-Star Game MVP in this year's matchup between the East and West.
By Peter Dewey
One of the most exciting things to bet on during NBA All-Star Weekend is the MVP of the All-Star Game. While it’s a tough award to handicap, I’m going to attempt to with the league turning back the clock with the East vs. West format.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600) and LeBron James (+700) are the favorites to win this award, but we’ve seen it come from a variety of sources over the years, with Russell Westbrook being the only player in NBA history to win back-to-back All-Star Game MVPs.
Does that rule out Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum for this season?
Let’s dive into the odds and my two favorite picks for this award:
NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds
NBA All-Star Game Rosters
Eastern Conference
Starters
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) – not playing due to injury
- Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
- Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)
Reserves
- Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
- Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
- Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
- Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
- Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)*
- Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)*
- Julius Randle (New York Knicks) – not playing due to injury
Western Conference
Starters
- LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
- Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
- Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Reserves
- Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
- Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
- Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)
NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds Prediction and Pick
There are multiple ways to win the All-Star Game MVP, whether it is putting up a crazy scoring game or an insanely balanced stat line, but the minutes a player has is also key.
Last season, we saw James sit the second half of the All-Star Game, something that veterans like James, Curry, Kawhi Leonard and others may do in this meeting. Plus, it’s important to note that both Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic have historically put up pedestrian numbers in the All-Star Game.
Jokic has gone as far to say that this game isn’t really for him.
"I would not draft myself either," Jokic said. "I'm not meant for this game."
So, who does have the motivation – and the path – to an All-Star Game MVP? I’ve narrowed it down to one candidate in each conference:
Eastern Conference
There is something to be said for a player that is in the All-Star Game in his home arena. Anthony Davis won an ASG MVP with this exact scenario in New Orleans, and I think Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton could be in for this award on Sunday.
The Pacers guard will get the start on Sunday, and he saw his minutes limit lifted by the Pacers ahead of the break, playing 30+ minutes in each of his last three games.
Hali is a generational passer, leading the league by averaging 11.7 assists per game. In an All-Star Game where defense is optional, who says he can’t push 15 to 20 in that category?
If the hometown star can put up a 20-20 game and the East wins, he’s certainly be in the conversation. I think Haliburton is one of the few players that has that potential in this game, and as a younger player, he may be willing to play more than some of the vets.
Pick: Tyrese Haliburton (+1100)
Western Conference
Out West, things get a little trickier with James, Jokic, Kevin Durant, Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting the starts. Out of those five starters, two likely won’t be in the MVP conversation (Jokic and Doncic) based on the odds.
The West has some interesting reserves between Curry (a former ASG MVP), Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker, who can all score in bunches.
Booker has been a scoring machine this season, putting up several games with 40 or more points, and I could see him filling it up at a high rate in this matchup. The West is favored, so we’re likely getting slightly worse odds on a player from the West to win the award.
I don’t love any of the starters for this bet – so I’m leaning with a player that I think could end up having a big scoring night.
Pick: Devin Booker (+1200)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.