2024 NBA All-Star Game Odds, Prediction, Pick, Rosters for East vs. West (Bet the OVER)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game between the Eastern and Western Conference.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is going back to an old format, something that fans may love if they’re looking for high-scoring action.
The league has gotten rid of the Elam Ending, which set a target score that had to be reached in the fourth quarter, and is instead going back to a normal 48-minute game. Plus, this season doesn’t have captains, and instead is returning to the East vs. West format that was last used in 2017.
This should be a competitive game, especially with a directive straight from Adam Silver that he wants this to be competitive, instead of a glorified layup line.
"No one was happy about the experience last year, no one at all," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said during a Nov. 8 interview on "The Old Man and the Three" Podcast after the changes were announced last fall. "It's not me necessarily saying we expect you to be playing like it's the Finals but we need a game."
The West is favored by three points in this game with Joel Embiid and Julius Randle out for the East due to injury. How should we bet on this All-Star Game?
East vs. West Odds, Spread and Total for 2024 All-Star Game
2024 NBA All-Star Game Rosters
Eastern Conference
Starters
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) – not playing due to injury
- Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
- Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)
Reserves
- Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
- Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
- Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
- Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
- Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)*
- Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)*
- Julius Randle (New York Knicks) – not playing due to injury
Western Conference
Starters
- LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
- Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
- Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Reserves
- Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
- Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
- Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)
2024 NBA All-Star Game Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take a shot on the OVER in this game, as the last two games that were East vs. West finished with 374 and 369 combined points.
There may be a little more defense in this game, but the Elam Ending matchups as of late take away any trend we can look at in the total.
If players come out and decide not to defend at a high level, we’re going to see points scored in bunches. To put this in perspective, the last two Elam Ending games finished with 359 and 323 combined points. Had those games had entire fourth quarters to be played, do they easily clear this number?
I’d like to think so, especially with so many more players willing to take shots from way beyond the arc.
It’s an All-Star Game, so why not root for points and some crazy offensive stat lines? Go OVER.
Pick: OVER 362.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.