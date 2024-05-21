2024 NBA Draft Odds: Bronny James Is Biggest Liability to Go No. 1
By Reed Wallach
The NBA Draft Combine has passed and teams are beginning to firm up their draft boards while bettors continue to speculate on how it will all shake out on Thursday, June 27th.
However, the speculation may be going too far too early. Bronny James, son of NBA all-time points-scoring leader LeBron, is drawing the most action to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. However, James is a fringe draft prospect with interest starting exclusively in the first round.
James, who is +20000 to go No. 1 overall, is receiving a majority of the betting action on the pick despite the incredibly low likelihood.
Here are the odds for the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
2024 NBA Draft Odds for No. 1 Overall Pick
- Alexandre Sarr: -300
- Zaccharie Risacher: +450
- Donovan Clingan: +1100
- Robert Dillingham: +3500
- Reed Sheppard: +4000
- Matas Buzelis: +5000
- Nikola Topic: +5000
- Stephon Castle: +5000
- Zach Edey: +15000
- Bronny James: +15000
Odds courtesy of BETMGM
Sportsbooks Taking Massive Action on Bronny James to Go No. 1 Overall in 2024 NBA Draft
According to BETMGM, Bronny James has received the most action to go No. 1 overall.
As the tweet above says, the sportsbook is fine taking money on James, who is projected to be a fringe draft pick despite being the son of LeBron.
James isn’t projected to be selected in ESPN.com’s most recent mock draft and it appears that he isn’t a contender to break into the first round despite the betting interest in him going first.
The freshman guard averaged about five points per game, three rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes per game after missing the first part of the season due to suffering cardiac arrest in a preseason workout.
The 2024 NBA Draft is viewed as a “weak” draft with limited high-end options at the top, but most of the interest is in French big man Alexandre Sarr, who played last season in Australia.
Currently, the Hawks hold the No. 1 pick.
