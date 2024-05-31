2024 NBA Finals Odds, Schedule: Boston Celtics Prohibitive Favorites vs. Dallas Mavericks
By Reed Wallach
The stage is set for the 2024 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics seeking an NBA record 18th NBA title against the upstart Dallas Mavericks.
The Celtics, who have been the title favorites for much of this season, will face the Mavericks, who have out-classed a crowded Western Conference by elite guard play from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as well as excellent defense by way of a pair of mid-season trades, acquiring the likes of Daniel Gafford.
Below, you'll find all the odds and information you need ahead of this Finals matchup that has the Celtics as considerable favorites, equipped with home court advantage and the likely return of big man Kristaps Porzingis, who has been recovering from a calf strain suffered in the first round.
All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Series Price
- Mavericks: +184
- Celtics: -220
The Celtics are -220 favorites to win the NBA title, translating to north of a 68% chance of winning against the Mavericks.
Boston will host Game 1 and 2 as well as potentially Game 5 and 7 if necessary after finishing the regular season with the best record.
It's worth noting that the Celtics won both meetings against the Mavericks this season, winning by nine in Dallas on January 22nd and by 28 at home on March 1st.
2024 NBA Finals Schedule
- Game 1: Thursday, June 6th, 8:30 PM EST, ABC
- Game 2: Sunday, June 9th, 8:00 PM EST, ABC
- Game 3: Wednesday, June 12th, 8:30 PM EST, ABC
- Game 4: Friday, June 14th, 8:30 PM EST, ABC
- Game 5: Monday, June 17th, 8:30 PM EST, ABC
- Game 6: Thursday, June 20th, 8:30 PM EST, ABC
- Game 7: Sunday, June 23rd, 8:00 PM EST, ABC
Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Series Spread
- Mavericks: +1.5 (-114)
- Celtics: -1.5 (-106)
The Celtics are favored to win this series with considerable ease, with the most likely outcome being that Boston wins in six games, indicated in the series spread above.
Boston won its first two postseason series' in five games before sweeping the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. It's worth noting, though, that the Mavericks present easily the most difficult test to date, as Boston was over -1000 in all three prior series.
Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Series Games
- Total: 5.5 (Over -165/Under +105)
Oddsmakers are giving Doncic and the Mavericks a puncher's chance. Dallas has not had homecourt in any of the prior three postseason series, but the team has erased any doubt.
It's been a different style for the Mavericks' throughout the postseason, losing Game 1 in the first and second round before finding its form in the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves and winning both games on the road.
Dallas may start slow at times, but Doncic has been fantastic at taking games over by himself, averaging nearly 29 points with almost 10 points and nine assists throughout the postseason.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 1 Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks: +6.5 (-110)
- Celtics: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +210
- Celtics: -255
Total: 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Boston opens the series at home on Thursday, June 6th as considerable home favorites. Dallas has done quite well in the role of underdogs this postseason, going 6-1 against the spread and straight up this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.