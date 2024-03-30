2024 NCAA Tournament Odds: Updated National Championship Odds Ahead of Elite Eight
By Reed Wallach
The Elite Eight is set!
With the defending champion UConn headlining the Regional Final field, installed as the clear favorite to win it all for the first time since Florida in 2006 and 2007, there are a host of other contenders set up for high level matchups including the winner of the Purdue vs. Tennessee game on Sunday!
However, the biggest surprise Elite Eight matchup will be in the West Region Final as No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 6 seed Clemson meet for a spot in the Final Four next weekend in Glendale, Arizona.
Meanwhile, the South Region turned into chaos as both underdogs from the ACC, No. 4 Duke and No. 11 NC State, beat top seeds No. 1 seed Houston and No. 2 Marquette in the Sweet 16, respectively. The two conference foes will meet in the Elite Eight, a rematch from two weeks ago when NC State's magical run to the Elite Eight started, beating the Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament as double digit underdogs.
Elsewhere, in the Midwest Region, everything held serve with No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee winning to advance to the regional final, setting up a rematch from the Maui Invitational from November that the Boilermakers won.
Here’s the full list of updated National Championship odds for the remaining eight teams with everybody trying to run down UConn. Will it be Illinois on Saturday in the East Regional Final?
Let’s find out!
2024 NCAA Tournament Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.