2024 NFL Draft Combine: 40-Yard Dash Odds
By Reed Wallach
The NFL Draft Combine workouts are beginning towards the end of this week, and all eyes will be focused on the 40-yard dash.
Some are focused on how fast quarterbacks will run the 40-yard dash that is going through the workouts, but others want to know who the fastest will be. Lucky for you if you fall into that category you can bet on it.
FanDuel Sportsbook is offering odds on who will run the fastest 40-yard dash at this year's combine with Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens headlining a talented group. Right behind him is Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Oregon State pass-catcher Anthony Gould.
Here's the full list of odds ahead of the testing:
- Tyler Owens +400
- Xavier Worthy +600
- Anthony Gould +750
- Jaylen Wright +1000
- Troy Franklin +1300
- Roman Wilson +1800
- Nate Wiggins +1800
- Quinyon Mitchell +2000
- Lideatrick Griffin +2000
- Devontez Walker +2200
- Jawhar Jordan +2500
- Jacob Cowing +3000
- Dequan Hardy +3000
- Carlton Johnson +3300
- Javon Bullard +4000
Tyler Owens Favored to Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash
Owens, who ran track in high school, is hoping to run in the "4.2s" which would set a lofty bar for anyone else to catch him.
However, Worthy may be up to the task. A dazzling athlete who has an incredible burst, he is projected to run in the high 4.2 to low 4.3 range.
There will be plenty of interesting results, but the 40-yard dash has odds on it and you know we are betting on it!
