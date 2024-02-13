2024 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds (Caleb Williams a Near Certainty to Go First)
By Reed Wallach
The NFL season has come to an end and we can now turn our attention to the NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft betting market has become one of the most entertaining to follow in the lead-up to the weekend event that starts on Thursday, April 25th, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. However, there is little question who is going No. 1 this year as oddsmakers have installed Caleb Williams as the runaway favorite to hear his name first.
The Chicago Bears are picking first, by way of the Carolina Panthers, and while the team has a capable quarterback in Justin Fields, the exepctation is that the team will either trade Fields and select Williams or keep Fields and move the pick for a king's ransom to a team that will select the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.
The most likely outcome, at this point, is that the Bears will indeed move the Ohio State product Fields and select Williams first overall.
If the Steelers land Fields from the Bears, Chicago can stockpile some assets and build around Williams, who is -1200 to be the No. 1 pick in April's Draft. However, the scouting process is ongoing with 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels as well as North Carolina's Drake Maye set to be top four picks as well.
For now, here are the early odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft, with it one-way traffic towards the USC product.
2024 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.